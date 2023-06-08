DAP’s seat negotiations ongoing for Selangor state elections

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke announced today that seat negotiations for the upcoming Selangor state elections are still in progress. Loke clarified that he is not participating in the discussions and described the ongoing negotiations as “normal.”

Loke directed reporters to inquire with Gobind Singh Deo, DAP deputy chairman and Selangor DAP chairman, for further information on the matter. The announcement was made during a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing event aimed at enhancing collaboration against corruption among the Port Klang Authority, government agencies, and maritime stakeholders at the DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City hotel.

Selangor Menteri Besar and state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari revealed on Sunday that PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) have agreed on 49 out of the 56 state seats to be contested in the upcoming Selangor state election.

In April, Loke stated that DAP would not change its position on defending the state seats its members currently hold.