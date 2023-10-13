Justin Bieber sparks controversy with wrong image in Israel support post

Photo: marca.com

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber inadvertently stirred controversy through an Instagram post meant to extend his support to Israel but mistakenly used an image of the war-torn region in Palestine. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has resulted in countless injuries and deaths, has drawn global attention, with many celebrities weighing in.

The sensitivity and complexity surrounding this issue cannot be underestimated, with no clear-cut villains or heroes. What is clear, however, is that innocent people are suffering as a result of this war.

This is the context in which several high-profile figures, including Bieber, who boasts over 293 million followers on Instagram, have chosen to express their views. While some celebrities approach this delicate issue with caution, others appear less mindful.

In an Instagram story, Bieber posted an image of a devastated landscape overlaid with the text “praying for Israel.” The catch? The ruins in the picture were in Gaza, a Palestinian territory ravaged by Israeli airstrikes.

Bieber quickly deleted the misleading photo, replacing it with a generic background while maintaining the message, “praying for Israel.” But the damage was already done.

Some netizens were displeased, accusing Bieber of being insensitive to the unfolding events and ignorant of the location depicted in the image.

In response, Bieber took to Instagram to clarify his position. He asserted that he did not intend to offend either the Palestinians or the Israelis. He expressed his solidarity with all families affected by the ongoing conflict, reported KhaoSod.

Hamas militants’ attack on an Israeli music festival turned tragic, claiming the lives of more than 260 individuals. The event, initially a celebration filled with dancing and music, took a grim turn as dozens of Hamas militants descended near the venue by parachute and fired white smoke missiles into the sky. Read more HERE.

