Pakistan floods claim 25 lives, PM orders emergency measures

Torrential rain has caused havoc in Pakistan’s northwest regions, resulting in the collapse of houses and the deaths of at least 25 people. The districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were hit by heavy rain and hail on Saturday. According to senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed, 145 individuals were injured as trees were uprooted and electrical transmission towers toppled.

“It is with great sadness that we have lost so many lives due to the heavy rains,” said Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who urged authorities to expedite relief operations. In addition, Sharif directed officials to implement emergency measures as Cyclone Biparjoy approached from the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan’s disaster management agency reported that the severe and intense cyclone, with wind speeds reaching 150 kilometres per hour, was heading towards the country’s south. Last year, the nation experienced its worst floods in history due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,739 people and affecting 33 million others.

UN chief Antonio Guterres described the floods as a “monsoon on steroids,” which submerged over one-third of the country at their peak. The disaster damaged most water systems in affected areas, forcing more than 5.4 million people, including 2.5 million children, to rely solely on contaminated water from ponds and wells. On Friday, the government allocated US$1.3 billion for climate resilience in its national budget draft to help mitigate the effects of natural disasters.