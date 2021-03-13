3 protesters die overnight in Yangon, Myanmar | The Thaiger

Myanmar
3 protesters die overnight in Yangon, Myanmar
The latest tragic loss of life in Myanmar occurred in Yangon overnight. 3 protesters died at vigils in honor of those who have died since the military coup on February 1st, 2021.
The military has been using more force against all protests with over 70 lives now lost. The vast majority of demonstrations and arrests happen during the daytime and lately, the military has been targeting nighttime demonstrations.
The citizens of Myanmar continue to gather in larger numbers, calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a return to democratic governance. The military had declared a 1-year state of emergency after the general election which Ms. Suu Kyi’s NLD party had won by a large margin. The military had backed the opposition, who were demanding a rerun of the vote, claiming widespread fraud.
Footage appeared on social media yesterday which shows police removing 3 residents from the streets of Thaketa township in Yangon. Local residents went to the police station to protest and sounds of gunfire were heard later in the township.
2 Male Demonstrators were killed and one was shot in the head and the other person was shot in the side of their face above the neckline. It took some time for their bodies to be retrieved.
Both dead men had been supporters of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and are currently being mourned by their relatives.
In Hlaing township, residents protested seeing the military and police in their neighborhood at night to arrest people. Stun grenades were used to disperse residents. An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and died soon after.
The military has denied responsibility for loss of life in the protests and defended seizing power by alleging widespread electoral fraud in November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/ BBC News
Crime
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
A UN expert is claiming that Myanmar’s military is likely committing “crimes against humanity” after at least 70 people have allegedly been “murdered” since the military coup in February. Thomas Andrews, the UN’s top expert on rights in Myanmar, reportedly made the revelation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He went on to say that the country is “controlled by a murderous, illegal regime.”
Andrews says “acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture” carried out with “the knowledge of senior leadership,” are likely crimes that are being committed. He says such senior leaders being aware of the crimes include the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
He says that there is clear evidence that the junta’s crimes were “widespread” and part of a “coordinated campaign” but stresses that only the court of law can determine such offences. His statements echo the UN as they recently condemned the Myanmar military, which has allegedly arrested over 2,000 people in connection to the anti-coup protests.
Now, the military seems to be choosing its battles as state-run newspaper the Mirror announced that the Arakan Army was no longer considered a terrorist organisation. The AA has been fighting for the autonomy of the ethnic Rakhine people for many years with hundreds being allegedly killed and some 200,000 civilians forced to flee their homes. Myanmar expert Herve Lemahieu, with Australia’s Lowy Institute, said the military may not want to deal with other issues right now.
“The Tatmadaw has many enemies, they don’t want to operate on too many fronts at once and the most pressing front at this point in time is against the ethnic Burman majority in the major urban centres.”
Such focus has also shifted to targetting rescue workers who are on the front lines of the protests. One rescue worker said he couldn’t even pick up a 30 year old’s deceased body over fears of being hurt.
Even more disturbing is the number of organisations that are zoning in on the revelations being made by the UN. An Amnesty International report has accused the military of using “battlefield weapons” on unarmed protesters and carrying out premeditated murders. The group says the use of firearms, which include sniper guns and semi-automatic rifles, against the protesters is “completely inappropriate for use in policing protests.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
32 Burmese migrants arrested for illegal entry, 4 test positive for Covid-19
4 out of 32 Burmese migrants arrested for illegally crossing into Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19. Officials in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested the 32 after they were caught entering the Kingdom illegally. Border officials have stepped up patrols at various crossings between here and Myanmar as political tensions escalate in the neighbouring country. Provincial governor Phanlop Singhaseni says the 4 patients are now receiving treatment at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital.
“These migrants had been arrested while crossing the border via natural channels in Ao Noi sub-district. The infected patients have been sent to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital for treatment.”
Nation Thailand reports that prior to the Covid-19 test results being known, the migrants were held at 3 separate locations – Muang Police Station, Ao Noi Police Station, and Prachuap Khiri Khan Central Prison. Phanlop says those who came into close contact with them have all had to be tested for the virus.
“This has resulted in up to 128 officials and 29 other prisoners having had close contact with them. The high risk group had already received testing with no infection found, while about 116 people in the low risk group have been told to self-quarantine at home and monitor their symptoms.”
The western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan has recorded 8 infections since the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year. It’s understood 5 are currently receiving hospital treatment, while 3 have recovered. The province is thought to have over 40 natural crossings linking it to Myanmar, with many Burmese migrants attempting the crossing in a desperate attempt to find work in the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Myanmar
Thailand calls on Myanmar military to release detainees and to de-escalate the situation
Thailand is urging Myanmar to release everyone who was detained by the military following last month’s coup. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement today calling on a de-escalation of the country’s situation where many have been injured and even killed in protests.
“As a neighbor, sharing a long common border, and with the Myanmar and Thai peoples having close interactions in many aspects, Thailand continues to follow developments in Myanmar with much concern. As with other countries, we are saddened by the loss of lives and the sufferings of the people of Myanmar due to escalating violence in the country.
We call for de-escalation of the situation and release of detainees. We also urge all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution for Myanmar and its people through dialogue via any constructive channels.”
Thailand has been preparing temporary facilities, in areas bordering Myanmar, to help Burmese citizens who are leaving Myanmar to escape the crackdown from the military and police following the recent takeover.
Recently, there have been trilateral talks held between the foreign affairs ministers of Thailand and Indonesia with a senior Myanmar military official.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World| Ministry of Foreign Affairs
