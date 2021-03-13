3 protesters die overnight in Yangon, Myanmar | The Thaiger

The latest tragic loss of life in Myanmar occurred in Yangon overnight. 3 protesters died at vigils in honor of those who have died since the military coup on February 1st, 2021.

The military has been using more force against all protests with over 70 lives now lost. The vast majority of demonstrations and arrests happen during the daytime and lately, the military has been targeting nighttime demonstrations.

The citizens of Myanmar continue to gather in larger numbers, calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a return to democratic governance. The military had declared a 1-year state of emergency after the general election which Ms. Suu Kyi’s NLD party had won by a large margin. The military had backed the opposition, who were demanding a rerun of the vote, claiming widespread fraud.

Footage appeared on social media yesterday which shows police removing 3 residents from the streets of Thaketa township in Yangon. Local residents went to the police station to protest and sounds of gunfire were heard later in the township.

2 Male Demonstrators were killed and one was shot in the head and the other person was shot in the side of their face above the neckline. It took some time for their bodies to be retrieved.

Both dead men had been supporters of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and are currently being mourned by their relatives.

In Hlaing township, residents protested seeing the military and police in their neighborhood at night to arrest people. Stun grenades were used to disperse residents. An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and died soon after.

The military has denied responsibility for loss of life in the protests and defended seizing power by alleging widespread electoral fraud in November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post/ BBC News

