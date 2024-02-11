Phuket Valentine’s Day blood drive to replenish medical reserves

Picture courtesy of Nguyễn Hiệp, Unsplash

A Valentine’s Day blood donation drive has been announced in Phuket, a collaboration between Vachira Phuket Hospital and Limelight Phuket. The event, scheduled for February 14, is an open invitation to locals and tourists alike, to replenish medical blood reserves.

The blood donation drive will be held at Limelight Phuket, a frequent host to Vachira Phuket Hospital’s special blood donation events. The event, set to run from 10am to 6pm, has not released extensive details, but donors are likely to receive a T-shirt as an acknowledgement of their contribution from the Phuket medical team.

An additional perk to the event is the chance to meet Busadee Suwannarat, the spouse of the Phuket Governor and Phuket Red Cross’s President.

Adding a dash of culture to the event, donors will also have the opportunity to visit the Colour of Love art exhibition hosted at Limelight Phuket until February 25. Besides Limelight Phuket, blood can also be donated at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Vachira Hospital, and mobile donation points, reported The Phuket News.

Follow us on :













The most urgent notice was issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town on February 1, highlighting the pressing need for donations of Type O blood. The Red Cross confirmed that Type O blood is often in short supply due to its high demand in hospitals. Its commonality and the fact that Type O negative can be used for emergency transfusions make it a crucial blood type.

Donors with Type O blood are strongly encouraged to visit the Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital to contribute. For more information, potential donors can visit the Facebook pages of Phuket RBC and Vachira Phuket Hospital Blood Bank. The initiative to share life this Valentine’s Day is open to both Thai and foreign donors, providing a unique opportunity to give back to the community while celebrating love.