Unexpected sinkhole appears on Pattaya Third Road, sparks safety concerns

Picture courtesy of พัทยา-รู้ยัง Facebook

Pattaya witnessed an unexpected event as a sinkhole emerged on Pattaya Third Road, raising safety concerns among the public. This event took place yesterday, on a minor stretch of Pattaya Third Road, which forms a link between Central Pattaya and North Pattaya, near an intersection.

The sinkhole, though small in size, has caused an alarming situation as it has resulted in fractures that spread across more than 3 metres, according to information from city officials. They have clarified that this hole is a sinkhole, which is a depression in the ground caused by a cavity underneath, rather than a pothole that is typically the result of damage to the surface of the road, reported The Pattaya News.

In order to ensure the safety of road users and avoid any unfortunate incidents, officials have taken prompt action. They have placed traffic cones and warning signs around the sinkhole to warn people about the danger and to guide them away from the affected area.

City officials have assured that relevant agencies will undertake necessary repairs to restore the road to its original condition. The exact timeline for these repairs, however, has not been specified.

Last month, there was a bit of a sinking feeling in Bangkok last night when Lat Phrao Road in the Wang Thong Lang district of the city collapsed, resulting in a 2-metre-deep hole in the left lane, causing chaos and a gridlock in the capital. The road collapse is believed to be connected to the ongoing cable tunnel construction in the vicinity.

The Chok Chai Police Station officers together with authorities from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority officials and civil engineers yesterday at 6pm promptly responded to investigate the incident near Lat Phrao Road, specifically in the vicinity of Soi Lat Phrao 67/2. To read more click HERE

