A 70 year old former village chief from Sriracha successfully defended his valuable gold necklace against a thief attempting to steal it whilst both were on moving motorbikes.

Kasem Thanyapol was on his way to purchase construction materials when a man riding a Honda Wave without license plates approached, grabbed his 10-baht weight gold chain and tried pulling it off.

Fortunately, the valuable chain, worth over 332,480 baht, was too thick to break, allowing Kasem to maintain possession of it. The quick-thinking former village chief of Bangphra Moo 4 manoeuvred his motorbike against the attacker’s bike and struck the assailant’s head with an iron pipe that he had found nearby. The would-be thief, panicked by the turn of events, fled to Jay Park in Surasak.

Kunueng Chokpradit, a 35 year old witness, heard the village chief call for assistance and went to help. However, upon realising that nothing had been stolen, she advised her employees against pursuing the thief. The local police are now investigating the incident and plan to examine CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the offender.

Gold thefts in Pattaya are as regular as night turns into day. Only last week, police caught a transwoman changing her hair colour at a salon after she robbed a Pattaya gold shop.

The suspect, 30 year old Chuenkamol Nasingkhan, last Wednesday, stole two gold chains weighing 2 baht each from the Phet Thong Wanida jewellery store located in Pattaya’s Soi Nern Plub Wan at 11.20am.

In December another foreign tourist had their gold necklace stolen by ladyboys in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, in the dead of night. A 24 year old man Artem [surname withheld] of Russian nationality sought help from officers at Pattaya City Police Station.

Thefts in Pattaya involving transgender thieves are pretty common in Sin City too. Late last December transgender thieves stole cash and belongings from an Indian man in Pattaya. The two thieves snatched a wallet and a mobile phone from the 50 year old expat and restaurant owner on Pattaya Beach Road on December 13.

The unnamed man told Pattaya police that two transgender individuals had tried to hug him after he stopped his motorbike. He said they then took his wallet which had 2,000 baht in cash, and a mobile phone that cost about 10,000 baht from his pocket before speeding away.