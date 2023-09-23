Fatal accident in Sri Racha as storm rips PTT signboard from mountings

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A terrifying incident unfolded in the Sri Racha, Chon Buri district on Wednesday, September 20. A PTT signboard was torn from its mountings by violent winds and heavy rain. In a tragic turn of events, the plummeting signage caused one fatality and inflicted damage on several nearby convenience stores.

The PTT gas station at Pha Daeng branch was the scene of this unfortunate occurrence. Personnel working at the gas station reported that the imposing signboard at the entrance was ripped free by the force of the tempest, wreaking havoc in its downward path.

The victim of this calamitous accident was later identified as 65 year old man, Sawat Manoi. He was discovered in his pickup truck, unconscious and severely injured, after the signboard had crashed down onto his vehicle. Despite the immediate efforts of the local rescue team to extract Sawat from his truck and administer aid, his injuries proved to be fatal.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that Sawat had just refuelled his vehicle and was about to exit the gas station when the signboard fell onto his pickup truck. The storm’s unpredictable nature and the resulting accident left little opportunity for Sawat to evade the falling debris.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, the falling signboard also caused damage to several convenience stores in the vicinity of the gas station. A few individuals sustained minor injuries in the chaos and received first aid treatment on the scene.

In the aftermath of the incident, Sri Racha police have pledged to conduct a thorough investigation. This will involve speaking in detail with eyewitnesses and reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to piece together the exact sequence of events surrounding this unfortunate tragedy, The Pattaya News reported.

A police spokesperson said they were deeply saddened by the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Sawat at this difficult time. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to understand how this happened and to ensure that all necessary safety measures are in place to prevent such a tragedy from occurring in the future.”

