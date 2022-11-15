Northeast Thai teen dies after falling from building

A teenager in northeast Thailand tragically died after falling from his school’s building on November 10. Thai media reported that this recent death came after a few similar cases in Nakhon Ratchasima province this year.

The teenager who died was a 14 year old boy. His body was found on the ground next to the school building in the main city district.

A school director told police she had been notified that the boy did not return home that evening. Teachers and staff then searched for him and found his school bag on the fifth floor, and his shoes on the sixth floor. They then found the boy’s body outside near the building.

It is believed the boy jumped from the building although that has not yet been confirmed.

Video footage from before the boy was found dead captured him crying alone in the cafeteria, waiting for his parents to pick him up after school.

The boy might have been stressed due to his grades, as well as family issues.

This tragic news comes after a few similar cases happened this year in the same province.

On August 15, a 16 year old boy fell from the sixth floor of a school building, also in Nakhon Ratchasima’s city district. On May 31, a girl in eighth grade also fell to her death from a school building in the city district.

After the latest incident involving the 14 year old boy, his school is now working with psychologists to screen students at risk of depression.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).