Connect with us

North East

Northeast Thai teen dies after falling from building

Published

 on 

Photo by MGR online.

A teenager in northeast Thailand tragically died after falling from his school’s building on November 10. Thai media reported that this recent death came after a few similar cases in Nakhon Ratchasima province this year. 

The teenager who died was a 14 year old boy. His body was found on the ground next to the school building in the main city district. 

A school director told police she had been notified that the boy did not return home that evening. Teachers and staff then searched for him and found his school bag on the fifth floor, and his shoes on the sixth floor. They then found the boy’s body outside near the building.

It is believed the boy jumped from the building although that has not yet been confirmed. 

Video footage from before the boy was found dead captured him crying alone in the cafeteria, waiting for his parents to pick him up after school. 

The boy might have been stressed due to his grades, as well as family issues. 

This tragic news comes after a few similar cases happened this year in the same province. 

On August 15, a 16 year old boy fell from the sixth floor of a school building, also in Nakhon Ratchasima’s city district. On May 31, a girl in eighth grade also fell to her death from a school building in the city district. 

After the latest incident involving the 14 year old boy, his school is now working with psychologists to screen students at risk of depression.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 hours ago

Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
Phuket6 hours ago

PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
Thailand6 hours ago

HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Health6 hours ago

World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Krabi7 hours ago

Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Crime7 hours ago

Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
World8 hours ago

Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
World Cup8 hours ago

Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Pattaya8 hours ago

Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Bangkok8 hours ago

Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
Cannabis News9 hours ago

New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending