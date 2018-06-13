Chiang Mai: 100 times around the mountain – Doi Inthanon Cycle Ride

Lersak Inchai, a 72 year old named as the first person ever to ride around Doi Inthanon 100 times.

Lersak Inchai, a 72 year old man and a former cyclist for Thailand’s national cycling team, has been marked as the first person ever to achieve 100 cycling round trips to Doi Inthanon mountain top. CityLife is reporting that his 100th trip took date on June 10 and was joined by over 40 cyclists both Thais and foreigners, who all faced the wet and cold weather.

