News Desk

Chiang Mai: 100 times around the mountain – Doi Inthanon Cycle Ride

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Lersak Inchai, a 72 year old named as the first person ever to ride around Doi Inthanon 100 times.

A 72 year old man has participated in, and completed,  his 100th Doi Inthanon cycle ride.

Lersak Inchai, a 72 year old man and a former cyclist for Thailand’s national cycling team, has been marked as the first person ever to achieve 100 cycling round trips to Doi Inthanon mountain top. CityLife is reporting that his 100th trip took date on June 10 and was joined by over 40 cyclists both Thais and foreigners, who all faced the wet and cold weather.

Read the rest of the article HERE.

- The Thaiger

News Desk

Pattaya: Potty mouth grandpa apologises to cop!

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 13, 2018

By

It all started last Sunday when Pattaya granddad, 77 year old Joseph from Canada, threw a wobbly on his motorcycle. He had just made an illegal turn at the intersection of South Pattaya road and Sai 3 thinking that he was in the right.

Traffic cop Pol Lt Woraphan Kaewmorakot – himself near retirement age – issued a ticket for the violation.

Joseph took umbrage.

In fact his words were not those usually associated with a kindly old grandfather.

Something along the lines of f**k you! F**k you.

However, as Pattaya Easternnews reports, Joseph went home and realised he had been wrong to get his North American knickers in such a twist.

Read the outcome of our foul-mouth grandpa HERE.

News Desk

Bangkok: Short-staffed business are asking the government to relax the labour laws

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 13, 2018

By

There are many occupations in Thailand that foreigners can’t do, with or without a work permit. But many Thai business owners say they’re battling to find Thai staff to work many jobs. They want the law changed.

Business owners say they are unable to find Thai employees to staff service jobs and are urging the government to relax its restrictions on foreign employees.

Khaosod English are reporting that The Group of Entrepreneurs with Foreign Workers said they would take an online petition to the labor ministry this month ask that Laotian, Burmese and Cambodian workers be allowed to work legally in two of the 39 occupations forbidden to foreigners.

“The problem is we can’t find any Thais who want to do these jobs,” the group’s Piphooake Sakullim said. “It’s not like we’re leaving behind Thais. But when you put up a sign asking for an extra worker for six months, and no one applies, how is your business supposed to go on?”

Currently, foreigners are not permitted to work in 39 jobs, including as retail staff or nail salons, according to 1981 labor regulations.

Read the rest of the article HERE.

News Desk

Student falls out of the back of School songtaew in Nonthaburi

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 13, 2018

By

Who was at fault? The student or the songtaew driver?

A female student has fallen out the back of a moving songtaew on her way to school, captured on a dash cam.

Daily News is reporting that the footage shows the girl with her satchel fall as the vehicle made off in front of the Chao Phraya market in Nonthaburi. The girl gets up, makes her way to the side of the road and is comforted by a policeman. The driver appears oblivious that one of his passengers had fallen off the back.

The video was posted by Kohchnan Saisutswat on Facebook who offered some hashtags to inspire the discussion:

#song thaew leaves fast

#student had no place to stand for an adequate hold

#vehicle was overloaded

#lucky no following traffic was driving fast

#accidents always happen

Watch the video HERE.

SOURCE: Daily News

