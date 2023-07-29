Unprecedented six-day holiday leads to tourist boom in Pattaya

Image by lemaret pierrick's Images

Yesterday marked the kick-off of an unprecedented six-day holiday. Pattaya‘s beaches and tourist hotspots were abuzz as visitors flocked, particularly to Koh Larn, a stunning island located roughly 7 kilometres from the coast. According to local accommodation providers, the entirety of the island’s estimated 3,000 rooms were booked out.

The rush of tourists, both Thai and foreign, regularly set sail from Bali Hai pier in South Pattaya to the island. In response to the influx, the Pattaya City Municipality in collaboration with the Marine Office mobilised officials to assist in managing the crowd at the pier.

Safety standards were paramount and authorities worked with ferry operators to assert strict adherence to safety guidelines regarding the number of passengers aboard each boat. Furthermore, passengers were mandated to don life jackets during the journey. Anticipating the surge, additional parking was secured to cater for the increased volume of vehicles, according to local authorities.

This significant rise in room demand for Koh Larn can be attributed to the recently approved proposal by the cabinet secretariat. This unusual declaration declared an additional ‘special’ public holiday. This extended the typical vacation period from July 28 to August 2, in a move to rejuvenate tourism. Moreover, this elongated break overlapped with other set holidays such as His Majesty the King’s birthday, Asanha Bucha Day, and the commencement of the Buddhist Lent.

As a result, the unexpected long weekend for government employees allowed for uninterrupted leave. With the inflow of tourists, businesses on the island were hopeful of revenues surpassing 100 million baht during this period.

Koh Samui airport, situated in the southern province of Surat Thani, also demonstrated a similar trend. Scores of national and international tourists began descending on the island, spurred on by the cabinet’s decision. All the slots on Bangkok Airways flight from Suvarnabhumi airport to Samui were fully booked. The trend echoed in the direct flights from Hong Kong and Singapore to the island.

Moreover, a significant number of other tourists opted to reach the island via ferry from Surat Thani. It is anticipated that the island will receive upwards of 20,000 tourists during the extended holiday, delivering a considerable boost to the local economy.

Several of these visitors are expected to further their travels from Koh Samui to nearby islands such as Koh Phangan and Koh Tao. This decision is particularly popular among the younger crowd, keen on partaking in the highly anticipated Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan’s Hat Rin beach on August 3, reports Bangkok Post.