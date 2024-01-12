UNICEF open house sees youngsters voicing ambitions

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In celebration of National Children’s Day, youthful voices echoed through UNICEF Thailand’s inaugural Open House, hosted at its bustling Bangkok headquarters last Saturday, January 6.

Children and teenagers flocked from every corner of the country, transforming the event into a vibrant tapestry of dreams and aspirations.

The primary goal? To empower the younger generation as they stride into the realms of adulthood. The Open House unfolded as a melting pot of high school and university students immersing themselves in activities designed to illuminate the landscape of children’s rights and UNICEF’s resounding advocacy.

A dazzling exhibition traced UNICEF’s impactful 75-year journey, unravelling the delicate thread of progress in safeguarding children’s rights. Participants delved into the intricate web of governmental and stakeholder responsibilities, casting themselves as active contributors to societal welfare.

Phawat Wannasri, a 16 year old who embarked on a journey from Sing Buri Province to join the revelry, shared his thoughts.

“I’ve witnessed numerous challenges faced by children, women, and the elderly in Thailand. I aspire to be part of the solution and forge a superior society.

“Today has broadened my understanding of child rights, fuelling my motivation to traverse the path to a brighter future.”

Nathanicha Kanthapichart, a 20 year old university student hailing from Bangkok, gleaned a crucial lesson during the event.

“Investing in social services is the key to amplifying opportunities for the most vulnerable children, rescuing them from the clutches of poverty.”

The spotlight, however, intensified as YouTuber and influencer, Raziqaa Paneewong – known as Softpomz – took the stage. With a staggering 8 million followers hanging on her every word, Softpomz shared her career journey, encouraging the assembled youth to unearth their true selves, pursue their dreams, and play a pivotal role in forging a society marked by peace and equality, reported The Nation.

Hopes for the future

As the event reached its climax, impassioned youngsters took centre stage, voicing concerns and hopes regarding pervasive issues such as education, violence, climate change, and mental health. Scribbling wishes for a more egalitarian society and an education system tailored to diverse social contexts, their sentiments resonated deeply.

“I yearn for an education system attuned to the needs of children, accommodating diverse social landscapes, including rural life.”

“I dream of an equal opportunity for every child in Thailand to access quality education, residing in a safe and pleasant environment.

“I aspire to be a champion for young people, women, and the vulnerable. UNICEF, please address educational inequality and support the most vulnerable; they are the invaluable assets of our nation.”