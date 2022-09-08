Thailand To Apply Tax on non-alcoholic beer | GMT

Thailand To Apply Tax on non-alcoholic beer.

Not only is Thailand planning on increasing the existing tax on all types of alcohol, but it also plans on applying an alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer. In addition, operators face huge fines over sim cards. Cabinet approves 1.6 billion baht to solve Thai flood problems. Record rain overwhelming city canals.—all this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

