Thailand To Apply Tax on non-alcoholic beer | GMT

Thailand

Thailand To Apply Tax on non-alcoholic beer

Published

 on 

Thailand To Apply Tax on non-alcoholic beer.

Not only is Thailand planning on increasing the existing tax on all types of alcohol, but it also plans on applying an alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer. In addition, operators face huge fines over sim cards. Cabinet approves 1.6 billion baht to solve Thai flood problems. Record rain overwhelming city canals.—all this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

Thommo
2022-09-08 05:00
11 hours ago, Thaiger said: Not only is Thailand planning on increasing existing tax on all types of alcohol, but also plans on applying the alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer, according to Director-General of the Revenue Department Ekniti Nitithanprapas. Ekniti said…
HiuMak
2022-09-08 06:32
11 hours ago, ThaiEyes said: Sorry but this is almost the most idiotic thing I have heard, next to the stupid stamps they put on ginger beer Root Beer too. A&W has some foresight to close all stores in Thailand.
Skip
2022-09-08 07:36
I would hate to see them tackle the real problem of teenage drinking... you know... like parenting... stores, restaurants, and bars  that sell to minors... schooling techniques
palooka
2022-09-08 08:59
3 hours ago, Thommo said: The logic escapes me No such animal as logic in Thailand.😅
Venusianhart
2022-09-08 10:06
When this happens there are two solutions.  Go teetotal. Go green -  embrace your legal cannabis alternatives You don't need to smoke it, it's the least healthy and shortest effect ROA. But naturally, the TiT law outlaws most, if not…

Trending