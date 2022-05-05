Thai tourism to recover drastically by next year? | GMT

Thailand’s PM has pushed back the introduction of a 300 baht ‘entry fee’ for tourists. Thai PM expects tourism to recover to half of pre-pandemic levels by next year. Phuket is counting down to declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease. Thailand’s press freedom ranking improves this year. All this and more on todays Good Morning Thailand

