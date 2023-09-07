Cash crackdown: Thai government’s e-payment pledge to curb corruption

Picture courtesy of Thairath.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed yesterday that the Thai government is set to implement e-payments across the state sector as a pivotal strategy to tackle the rampant issue of corruption. The announcement was made at an Anti-Corruption Day event organised by the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT), which the prime minister chaired.

This event marked Srettha’s first public forum since assuming the role of prime minister. The forum was held at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station’s fourth floor, and attended by approximately 500 individuals, including public officials and representatives from the private sector.

The 61 year old PM expressed his concern over Thailand’s rank on the Corruption Perceptions Index last year, where it held the fourth position among ASEAN countries, trailing behind Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The prime minister noted that these countries are direct competitors of Thailand, making it imperative for the nation to improve its standing since corruption can significantly impact the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and investor confidence, reported Bangkok Post.

“Corruption dampens investors’ confidence and undermines the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

To eliminate corruption, the Thai government is planning to invest in technology to digitalise its business operations, thereby enhancing transparency in public administration. Srettha added the government will speed up the revision of the laws to rein in bribery and will swiftly deal with graft offenders.

“We will also keep a close watch on senior state officials who must declare records of their assets, which are accessible for viewing by the general public.”

Srettha also provided an example of a technology that could enhance transparency — e-payments.

Follow us on :













The government intends to adopt e-payments as the primary mode of transaction within the state sector, replacing cash transactions to ensure easy traceability. Furthermore, the submission of applications for state licenses will be moved online.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.