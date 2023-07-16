Thai golfer faces prosecution for illegal golfing in Khao Yai National Park

Photo courtesy of Varawut Silpa-archa, Facebook

In a bid to uphold the sanctity of national parks, Thai authorities at Khao Yai National Park are preparing to prosecute a golfer who dared to engage in sporting activity such as illegal golfing within the protected vicinity of Sai Sorn Reservoir. This reservoir, nestled within the heart of the national park, is not only home to a diverse array of wildlife but also a popular spot for visitors.

This news surfaced yesterday when evidence of the golfer’s transgression was discovered by a high-ranking park official, Kittichai Roongpaiboonwong. Following a tip-off about illegal golfing activity within the park boundaries, Roongpaiboonwong and his team embarked on an inspection. The telltale signs they discovered included a pair of golf balls, traces of a golf tee, and noticeable damage to the grass in the area, clearly pointing towards golfing practice.

Further concrete evidence came in the form of a social media post by the unidentified golfer, who had posted on Facebook on July 14 stating that he was at the Sai Sorn Reservoir at 2pm.

National Park Chief, Chaiya Huaihongthong, was quick to react, swiftly catching the attention of the Environment and Natural Resources Minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, and Acting Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Atthaphon Charoenchansa with a detailed report submitted on the very same day (July 14). This report also included images and videos showing a White Toyota Camry with clearly visible registration details, enabling the authorities to identify the errant golfer.

Alerted by these incoming reports, both Varawut and Atthaphon took to Facebook to voice their disappointment and criticism about the golfer’s activities.

