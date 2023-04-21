Thai cake shop goes viral for flea, toad, and gecko cakes

Photo via Facebook ร้านเวทย์มนต์

A Thai cake shop in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon called Vet Mon (magic) gained immense popularity on Thai social media due to its unique desserts: flea, toad, and Tokay gecko cakes.

The owner of the cake shop, Charit Kunlasaree, shared a picture of the dog flea cake on the official Facebook page of Vet Mon on April 15. The caption of the picture read…

“Hep Mar (“dog flea” in Thai) cake. We are open for pre-orders at 290 baht! It is a butter cake stuffed with strawberry sauce. Very delicious! Can be delivered nationwide via a temperature-control vehicle.”

This post went viral on Thai social media and garnered over 10,000 reactions, 1,800 comments, and 3,300 shares. Thai netizens commented on the post, stating that the cake looked very realistic and gave them goosebumps.

Charit updated the Facebook page, informing that the dog flea cakes received very positive feedback and that he had received a lot of orders.

In an interview with KhaoSod, Charit mentioned that his shop does not only offer strange cakes, but it also serves many other desserts and drinks that have “normal” looks. He further explained that he tried crafting unique cakes to draw attention from customers and increase sales, and he was glad that they had been well received.

Charit did not stop at the dog flea cakes. He introduced very realistic toad and Tokay gecko cakes that netizens agreed that looked just like the real thing. The dog flea cake is available at 290 baht, the toad cake at 390 baht, and the Tokay gecko cake at 890 baht.

Charit revealed that it took him only 10 to 15 minutes to decorate the dog flea cakes, but the toad and gecko cakes took longer because of their detailed scaly appearances.

To give back to customers, Charit announced on Facebook today that customers who order the Tokay gecko cakes from now onward will receive gecko poop chocolate cakes as an additional special gift.

If you are interested in ordering these unique cakes, you can visit the Vet Mon shop located on Khu Mueang Road in the Tart Choeng Chum sub-district, Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon province. You can also place your order via the Facebook page ร้านเวทย์มนต์ and the mobile phone number 09-7014-9414.

Apart from Vet Mon, another shop owner at Srinagarindra Train Night Market in Bangkok, Wiwat “Singto” Janecharoen, also gained popularity with his arty pancake. He crafted a pancake by drawing several mythical characters in a traditional Thai pattern. His detailed god of wealth pancakes made him 10,000 baht.