PPRP pledges to boost economy with soft power promotion in upcoming General Election

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has pledged to enhance the promotion of soft power as a key driver of the economy if the party is victorious in the upcoming General Election.

Charnkrit Dejwithak, a spokesperson for the party’s election strategy committee, highlighted the significance of a soft power development policy through the example of the Songkran Festival, which draws numerous foreign tourists to Thailand. However, he noted that the country’s soft power initiatives still need greater support. The PPRP aims to further promote these initiatives through the Pracharath fund if elected.

Dejwithak identified Thai cultural products such as Thai kickboxing, fabrics, performing arts, films, and festivals as having the substantial potential to boost the nation’s competitiveness and generate revenue. With the election approaching in less than a month, the party is preparing an updated campaign strategy to connect with voters.

In the meantime, the Bhumjaithai Party has pledged to improve the lives of over 1.3 million local public health volunteers across the nation by offering appealing financial packages, Bangkok Post reported.

Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul led a press conference to unveil soft power policies aimed at enhancing living conditions for local health volunteers. Charnvirakul, who also serves as public health minister, maintained that the welfare of this group is essential given their critical role in the nation’s public health security.

He acknowledged the effort put forth by health volunteers in establishing a strong national health infrastructure, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2018, the Cabinet rewarded these volunteers with an extra 1,000 baht, and it plans to increase the budget to cover a 2,000-baht stipend starting from the next financial year, on October 1.

Charnvirakul stated that his party backs the 2,000-baht increase and will maintain it if the Bhumjaithai Party forms the government post-election. In addition to the soft power proposals, additional policy proposals include health insurance with daily compensation no less than daily wages upon hospital admission, a 500,000-baht payment to the family of a health volunteer who dies on duty, up to 100,000 baht in zero-interest loans, and the establishment of a savings fund. He said…

“Our policy will make health volunteers financially stable, as we value their efforts. We are ready to deliver on our promises as soon as we are voted in to form the government.”