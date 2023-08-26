Malaysian woman’s supernatural encounter in Bangkok

Image by sirylok

A Malaysian woman recently shared a chilling paranormal encounter she experienced during her trip to Bangkok, Thailand. Her account, shared on the Facebook page Xuan Play, reveals how she allegedly felt her leg being grabbed by an unseen entity, which left her traumatised and vowing never to return to Bangkok.

At 21 years old, she embarked on her first overseas trip, invited by her University friends to visit Bangkok. What should have been an exciting journey turned into a lifelong nightmare and marked her first and last trip to Bangkok. Upon arriving at their hotel in Bangkok, she spent most of her time in her room before venturing out on the second day to a night market. As they walked down an alley, she felt something grab her leg. “I stumbled and screamed. Initially, I thought it was a rat or that I had kicked a trash can, but I didn’t see anything, so I walked away,” she recollected.

However, shortly after, she experienced the same sensation. This time, she was sure it was a hand that had grabbed her leg. “I could feel all five fingers!” Frightened, she immediately ran away from the spot, not looking back or asking her friends if they had seen anything.

When her friends caught up and asked what had happened, she recounted her terrifying experience. They all suggested it could have been a rat. “They insisted it was a rat, but I know what I felt. It was a hand!”

She was so scared by the unexpected incident that she asked her friends to take her back to the hotel. Afterwards, she decided to spend the remainder of her trip confined to her room, eating only at the hotel, while her friends explored various places. “The only time I left the hotel room was on day four when we were going to the airport.”

Follow us on :













The woman concluded by saying that she understands that encounters with the supernatural can happen anywhere and at any time. Yet, the experience made her bid farewell to Bangkok forever, reports Sanook.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.