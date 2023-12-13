Healthcare revolution or expat confusion? Thai Minister unveils game-changing scheme

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a move that promises to transform healthcare access for foreign nationals and the stateless, Thai Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew is set to launch a registration scheme on January 1 next year.

The scheme, which boasts a mere five-minute registration process, aims to streamline access to public hospital coverage, leaving behind the antiquated healthcare systems that took weeks or even months. However, confusion has swept through expat circles as reports suggest the healthcare initiative is not for everyone.

A ministry spokesman clarified that the new registration is targeted at remote regions, particularly border areas with Myanmar. It’s exclusively available to nationals from neighbouring countries and stateless individuals lacking any form of passport.

The impetus behind this innovation lies in the civil strife plaguing Myanmar, resulting in a surge of both legitimate workers and refugees in Thai border regions like Mae Sot. But, here’s the twist – the healthcare scheme has absolutely nothing to do with foreign expats or tourists. It’s a tailored solution for those grappling with the fallout from Myanmar’s tumultuous situation.

The financial data hub of the ministry, a technological marvel, will play a pivotal role. It ensures swift reimbursement of medical fees for eligible non-Thais. While most foreign tourists and expats currently escape the need for comprehensive medical treatment, exceptions include retirees with a long-term (OA) visa, holders of the new 10-year Long-Term Residence, and expats with work permits who fall into separate categories, reported Pattaya Mail.

Rumours of a looming 300 baht entry tax for foreign arrivals, purportedly aimed at covering their medical needs, have been circling. However, these speculations have stumbled, as the tax’s introduction remains pending. The funds generated are earmarked predominantly for enhancing tourist sites and marketing initiatives. A fraction may be directed to a compensation fund for foreigners facing tragic circumstances like unforeseen accidents.

In related news, Taiwan media platform TVBS reported that a private hospital in Thailand refused to treat a Taiwanese man who later died as a result of his injuries in a car accident. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Thai government to improve its healthcare system. Read more about this story HERE.