Fugitive wanted for attempted murder captured after 20 years on the run

A fugitive suspected of attempted murder and evading capture for nearly two decades was ultimately arrested by police In Nakhon Si Thammarat. The fugitive in question had been employed as a firefighter at the Khu Khwang Fire Station.

The arrest for attempted murder on October 12 was conducted by a unit from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), acting on an arrest warrant issued by the Trang Provincial Court. Forty-one-year-old Sittiphon was charged with conspiring to attempt murder and unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition.

The origin of the attempted murder can be traced back to December 2003. At that time, Sittiphon was a college student.

One fateful day, while he was having drinks with friends outside his rented apartment, a group including a man known only as Santichai, his three friends, and his girlfriend passed by Sittiphon’s place.

A jovial shout from Sittiphon towards the girl sparked a heated argument. Santichai and his friends confronted Sittiphon and his companions. Things escalated quickly and Sittiphon, armed with a knife, and his friend, wielding a firearm, fought back before fleeing the scene, reported The Pattaya News.

Following the attempted murder incident, an investigative team gathered evidence leading to the issuance of arrest warrants for the fugitive and his friends. Sittiphon, however, managed to evade capture for nearly 20 years. The arrest warrant was due to expire in a few weeks, on December 3 this year.

In the course of the investigation, the CSD team tracked down Sittiphon to the Khu Khwang Fire Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat where he was working. He was then arrested and taken to Huai Yot Police Station for further legal proceedings.

