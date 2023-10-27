Heartwarming story: Food delivery driver apologises for spilled meal

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

A food delivery rider‘s heartfelt response after accidentally spilling a customer’s meal has touched the hearts of netizens worldwide. The incident, shared by TikTok user @Kiksri888, shows the rider apologising for the mishap, offering to compensate for the spilt food.

The video clip, captured by a security camera, reveals the rider confessing to the customer that the meal he delivered had spilt out of its packaging. He immediately offered to pay for the damages. However, the customer reassured the rider that it was not an issue and refused to take any money, stating the food was still edible and could be transferred onto a plate.

In the footage, it can be seen that the rider continues to apologise, whilst the customer responds lightheartedly.

“It will end up in my stomach anyway.”

Following the post’s circulation, numerous online users have praised the customer’s generous spirit and the rider’s integrity. The rider herself commented on the post, expressing her gratitude and recalling the incident. She revealed she no longer works as a delivery driver due to a broken leg from a road accident, reported Sanook.

