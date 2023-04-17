Doi Pui mountain’s TV Tower in Chiang Rai rescued from forest fires

The Channel 9 TV transmitter tower atop Doi Pui mountain in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai had a close shave with destruction as forest fires inched dangerously close last night. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the firefighting volunteers who rushed to save the day!

A motley crew of officials from Mae Puem National Park and local volunteers joined forces as the fires threatened the tower. Those operating the relay station near the tower battled the flames fiercely, holding them at bay until fire-fighting reinforcements descended on the scene. Together, they subdued the flames and created a fire break as a preventive measure. Phew!

These stubborn forest fires weren’t just confined to Doi Pui mountain, though. Reports of fires cropped up all over the shop yesterday, including in the Huai Chompu sub-district of Mueang district, Lam Nam Kok National Park in Mae Suai district, on Jorakhae mountain in Mae Chan district, the national forest reserves in Tha Ko and Sithoi sub-districts of Mae Suai district, and in Wiang Pa Pao district.

In total, a whopping 171 hotspots were detected in Chiang Rai yesterday. It’s astounding to think of the dedication and bravery displayed by the firefighting volunteers and officials as they tackled each of these hotspots to protect local communities and infrastructure. Their hard work has certainly not gone unnoticed, and they deserve massive props for their efforts.

We can only hope and pray that the situation in Chiang Rai and the rest of the northern provinces improves soon. Thankfully, the Channel 9 TV transmitter tower still stands tall, serving as a testament to the unwavering spirit of the firefighters.

In the face of rising temperatures and more prolonged dry seasons, these forest fires pose an alarming threat. However, with the courage and determination shown by those tackling the fires in Chiang Rai, there’s a flicker of hope that communities and nature will prevail in the face of such adversity.