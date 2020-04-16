NBTC seeks to reduce mobile bills by 30% | The Thaiger

Business
NBTC seeks to reduce mobile bills by 30%
Hopefully for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has been meeting with Thailand’s telecom operators in an effort to lower mobile phone service fees for users.
The NBTC say the fee reduction proposal is for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers and seeks to reduce fees up to 30%.
The initiative is aimed at helping people manage the cost of working from home, and assist mobile phone subscribers who are ineligible for the NBTC sponsored free 10 gigs of mobile data usage for 30 days assistance recently put in place.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Business
Covid-19 crisis delays Thailand’s biofuel future
Thailand’s Energy Ministry has postponed a nationwide plan to switch to biofuels until the Covid 19 crisis subsides.
The ministry initially told oil refineries to stop producing gasohol 91 at the end of May and planned to increase consumption and manufacture of biofuels like gasohol E20, which will generate income for local farmers who grow biofuel energy crops like sugarcane and cassava, and ensure the Kingdom is less dependant on OPEC and fossil fuels.
Plans to make the switch are now delayed because the country currently needs the ethanol to produce 70% alcohol for sanitation washes and industrial uses during the crisis. The minister said “ethanol manufacturers have increased their production capacity roughly 90% from their current 60 to 70%, allowing for an excess of more than a million liters of ethanol.
“We believe farmers growing sugarcane and cassava are also benefiting from the rise in demand and price.”
The minister said it would be better if the ethanol is used for producing gasohol E20, because the demand will rise up to 2 million litres daily and more entrepreneurs will consider opening ethanol production plants.
“We have learned that ethanol producers have asked to boost their production capacity by another 500,000 litres per day. About 26 ethanol plants are able to produce 6.275 million litres a day. From this, 4.763 million litres can be used to make gasohol and the rest can produce 70% alcohol.
Fears of crop dependence or drought damaging production were alleviated by Biodiesel producer BBGI’s president who said people can still use gasohol 95 instead of gasohol 91.
“If there is not enough ethanol, the mixing ratio can be changed to suit the situation.”
PTT Oil and Retail says the petrochemical company is working on improving the specifications of gasohol E20 to meet the standards set by the Energy Ministry.
“We are also preparing to boost awareness among consumers about the benefits and differences between gasohol 95 and gasohol E20. Is better because of higher octane burns cleaner.”
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Bangkok
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
The streets of Bangkok’s Chinatown today have been paved with gold… sellers.
Today, dozens of Bangkok citizens lined up outside Yaowarat Road gold shops, creating chaos as they tried to sell off their gold ornaments and gold bars after the price gold rose by 550 baht per baht of gold (15.244 grams.)
It is reported that this is the highest prices of gold since February 2012. The Gold Traders Associations says as of 9:30am today the purchase price of the gold baht was 26,050 baht per baht and selling price was 26,250 baht, while gold ornaments prices were at 25,574.92 baht and the selling price at 26,750 baht.
(1 baht = 15.244 grams x 0.965 = 14.71046 grams, or 0.47295236 troy ounce (mass) – you figure it out!
The association’s chairman Jitti Tangsitpakdee, has advised people to hold off on selling their gold because many shops will start facing liquidity problems.
“If this continues for a week, most gold shops will have to shut down temporarily. But it will have a great effect on many players in the gold industry.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
As many as 10 million Thais could be out of work in the next few months if the current Covid-19 epidemic drags on. Supant Mongkolsuthee, the president of the Federation of Thai IndustriesGovernment, says the Thai government needs to provide timely support for businesses.
As head of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s working committee, tasked with overseeing small and medium-sized enterprises, Supant says that SME operators want the Government to step in immediately and shoulder 50% of the 15,000 baht monthly minimum wage, so that they will not be forced to lay off millions of Thailand’s blue-collar workers.
“The SME operators will contribute 25% of the pay, while the workers forgo the rest in order to keep their jobs and the working hours will be halved to four hours a day.”
“This proposal would help save about 10 million jobs if approved.”
The CCSA working committee is one of the five panels, set up by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in his capacity as CCSA chief. Members of the five panels have been told by the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Board to come up with measures to help companies get through the pandemic which has wreaked havoc on businesses, is most sectors, big and small.
Kalin Sarasin, president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and head of the committee studying which businesses could be allowed to resume operations, says that his panel will propose which businesses could return to work, without compromising measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
