Government confirms plans to increase daily minimum wage in January

The government has confirmed plans to raise the daily minimum wage in January, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. This is in line with an earlier agreement made by the tripartite wage committee, composed of government, employer and employee representatives. However, the Prime Minister, who also serves as the finance minister, has considered the agreed 2.37% increase insufficient.

Prime Minister Srettha‘s Pheu Thai Party has been a strong advocate for wage increases, campaigning on a populist platform to raise the daily minimum wage to 400 baht (US$11.60).

Labour Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, in a conversation with reporters, disclosed, “Another investigation covering local wage rates and professional groups will conclude in March … (to determine) areas and groups that can increase wages.”

The current minimum wage, which varies between different regions, stands at 328 (US$9.50) to 354 baht (US$10.25). The committee has reached a consensus to increase this range from 330 (US$9.50) to 370 baht (US$10.70), reported Bangkok Post.

The Pheu Thai Party pledged during their election campaign to increase the wage to 600 baht (US$17.35) by the conclusion of their four-year term.

The most recent hike endorsed by the National Wage Committee was a 5% increase in October 2022.

