Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark | The Thaiger

Environment

Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Satun Geopark already has a UNESCO Geopark – Greenpeace.com

Government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the government is seeking UNESCO status for the Korat Geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand. The move follows a recommendation from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

A geopark is an area with a rich geological and cultural heritage and a UNESCO Geopark is required to demonstrate best practice in conservation management, education, and research into sustainable development.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular.

The Nation reports that there are 147 UNESCO Global Geoparks, spread over 41 countries, four of which are in southeast Asia, including in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Ratchada explained that Thailand’s first UNESCO Global Geopark is in Satun, southern Thailand.

“Satun Geopark was given Unesco Global Geopark status on May 1, 2018. Korat Geopark covers 3,167 square kilometres of Nakhon Ratchasima’s five districts – Muang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Kham Thale So, Sung Noen, and Sikhiu. This geopark is considered a proper place for requesting UNESCO status since there are 35 sites of natural resources, geology and cultural heritage.”

The Nation adds that if the Korat Geopark is granted UNESCO status it would be a big boost for the country, recognising Thailand’s natural resources, attracting more visitors, and ultimately creating more employment and revenue for the region.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

PHOTO: The Nation

Worapoj Lomlim, chief of Noppara Tara-Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi, says that more than 10 Blacktip reef sharks had been spotted hunting near Koh Phi Phi Ley’s famous Maya Bay, some of them more than 2 metres in length. The sightings were made yesterday at the closed beach.

He noted that the presence of the marine creatures has been brought about by the closure of Maya Bay to allow the ecosystem to recover. The highly popular Bay was attracting up to 6,000 tourists a day at its peak with boats parking close to the beach and throwing their anchors overboard. The beach, the surrounding corals and the local marine life were suffering from the popularity of tourism in the Bay.

Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1, 2018. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the 2000 film ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. Read more about the closure HERE.

Worapoj Lomlim says that as the mating season for this species of shark is usually between the months of November to March, the Blacktip reef sharks are being monitored by researchers from Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Kasetsart University.

Ne noted that the birth of a shark in Maya Bay will increase the importance of preserving the island and limiting any tourism in the future.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

More than 30 dolphins spotted off Phang Nga coast – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

More than 30 dolphins were spotted around Phang Nga yesterday.

Yesterday morning (November 17), Dive Master Nattapong Ninsawit from Sea Bees Diving Khao Lak revealed that he and his customers spotted a number of dolphins on the way back from their diving trip to Similan Islands.

The group were travelling back, and while the boat was passing Similan Islands and Surin Islands, off Phang Nga coast, in an area known as Rua Jom Boonsoong diving spot, there were more than 30 dolphins jumping above the water surface and swimming around the boat for about 10 minutes before heading off.

The dive master said that the tourists on the boat were excited and impressed with the beauty and “pure nature” of Phang Nga which allows rare animals to live peacefully, and “this will make them come back to visit the province again which will generate revenue to the community”.

Rua Jom Boonsoong was a ‘platform’ that was used during the mining era that was sunk after the mining has stopped in the region. It has become a big coral reef at 18-20 metres under the surface and has become a nursing area for several marine species as well as a popular place for dolphins, whales and whale sharks to come for hunting and food.

SOURCE: thairath.com

Environment

More rare and endangered species found in southern Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

PHOTO: brucekekule.com

More protected and rare animals have been found in the Khlong Saeng Wildlife Research Station in Surat Thani, southern Thailand, an area already famous for its virgin forests and rich natural diversity.

The Chief of the station, Kriangsak Sribuarod, says a wildlife survey during September and October this year found new animals, never before seen around the sanctuary.

The sanctuary is well known for its tigers, elephants, tapirs and many monkey species. Birds like hornbills, banded pittas, and great argus are also residents. Uncommon reptiles, including the king cobra, reticulated python and flying lizards can be found too.

In the survey, cameras were installed to photograph endangered and protected animals in a 120,000 hectare area north of the Ratchaprapha Dam. The photos showed rare animals like clouded leopards and Asian golden cats. Other protected animals including tapirs, chamois, marbled cats, barking deer, wild elephants and gaur (Indian buffalo) were also seen.

What’s more, traces were found of other rare animals such as rare black tigers and leopards. Attempts will be made to take more photos of them, according to Kriangsak.

“It’s believed there are about 200 wild elephants and 400 gaur in the sanctuary. The number of clouded leopards and Asian golden cats is believed to have increased.”

In 2020 the station will expand the survey to Khlong Saeng and Khao Sok forests, which cover about 3.84 million hectares, to collect data for the development promotion of the wildlife population,”

Mr Kriangsak credited the growth trend to effective patrols for protection from poachers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

