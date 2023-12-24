Vietnamese man murders compatriot over insults to girlfriend in Khon Kaen

Picture courtesy of ชุมชนข่าวขอนแก่น Facebook

A Vietnamese man viciously attacked and killed his compatriot who made fun of his Laotian girlfriend. The horrifying incident, which took place in a rented room, led to the duo fleeing across the country on a motorcycle. However, they were apprehended by police in Khon Kaen. The 37 year old victim, Huang Wien Thang, from Vietnam, was found in a dormitory in Mueang Khon Kaen and was later transferred to Srinakarin Hospital, Khon Kaen University. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

This morning, Khon Kaen’s investigation police arrested 33 year old Ha Ngok Thanh, also a Vietnamese national, and his Laotian girlfriend, near Mittraphap Road, Khao Suan Kwang district, Khon Kaen. They were on their way to Nong Khai Province. Police Colonel Yotsawat Keawseubtanyanij, of Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station, revealed that the Vietnamese couple had initially invited some friends over to their rented room for a small gathering. The victim reportedly made fun of the assailant’s girlfriend, which led to a heated argument, reported KhaoSod.

Subsequently, the perpetrator used a sharp knife to attack his compatriot, resulting in his death. After the crime, the couple fled on a motorcycle and took refuge in a resort in Nam Phong district, Khon Kaen. Early in the morning, they were on their way to Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge 1, Nong Khai, with plans to cross over to Laos, but were apprehended by the police.

