Unmasking Wadee: Twitter user reveals twisted tricks of fraudulent fortune teller

Photo: by cottonbro studio, on Pexels.

In a shocking series of revelations, a Twitter user @summeru756762 exposed a fraudulent fortune teller known as Wadee, who manipulates individuals into obedience, forcing them to transfer money and physically abusing them.

The victim, acquainted with the trickster for four years, detailed a chilling account of manipulation, coercion, and abuse that has sparked widespread outrage and led to other victims coming forward under the hashtag #Wadee.

Befriending the victim again in April, Wadee began a series of encounters, using tarot readings as an excuse to meet frequently. The fortune teller’s messages were consistent: the victim’s family was bad, and she needed to sever ties with them, her friends, and even her boyfriend. Wadee even suggested moving into the victim’s condo.

The manipulation escalated when Wadee promised to help with family issues in exchange for a MacBook notebook and 30,000 baht. Agreeing out of desperation, the victim found herself cut off from her family, spending all her money to cater to Wadee’s demands, which ranged from foot massages to carrying her bags and even sharing expenses, reported Khaosod.

Following the first transfer of 30,000 baht, the victim thought the ordeal was over, but Wadee continued to demand money

“You owe me for life. You will always be my servant.”

The victim was also isolated from others, and her mobile phone usage was controlled, limiting her ability to seek help.

This control extended to sleeping and eating schedules, with the victim allowed to eat only certain meals, leading to significant weight loss. On top of this, the victim was subject to both physical and emotional abuse, forced to prostrate in public places, and often belittled and disparaged.

The victim finally managed to escape when Wadee went abroad, revealing that she had lost over 1 million baht and was in debt for another 200,000. She hopes her story will serve as a warning to others, preventing them from falling prey to Wadee or similar tricksters.

Since her posts went viral, many other victims have come forward, describing similar experiences with Wadee, who claimed to read minds, communicate with gods, and demand servitude in exchange for divine blessings. Netizens have called for legal action, with the victim currently pursuing legal avenues for justice.

