Tragic domestic dispute ends in triple fatality in Khon Kaen

A gruesome incident unfolded in a house in Khon Kaen province when a man shot his wife and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself. The incident, which occurred at midnight today, left three people dead.

The victims were identified as 52 year old Manee, 35 year old Chanutda, and 39 year old Kraipop. A 9mm gun and six bullet casings were found at the scene, providing evidence of the brutal act.

Upon inspection, it was found that Manee had gunshot wounds to the left of her chest, leg, and back, while Chanutda was shot to the left of her chest and leg. Kraipop was shot to the left of his chest, suggesting that the bullet directly hit his heart.

Before the shocking incident, Kraipop and Chanutda, the husband and wife, often had disagreements. Kraipop suspected Chanutda of having an affair, which was one of the main reasons for their frequent fights, reported KhaoSod.

Shortly before the incident, Kraipop had posted on his personal Facebook account accusing his wife of infidelity. This led to a heated argument between the couple that night.

In the heat of the moment, Kraipop threatened Chanutda with a gun. Manee, Chanutda’s mother, was present during the argument and tried to intervene. Kraipop then shot Manee before shooting Chanutda and, finally, himself.

Sub-lieutenant Nhamchai Sriwiang, the police station chief of Kok Pho Chai, who was present during the investigation, stated that the exact circumstances leading to the tragic incident are still under investigation.

