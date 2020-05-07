image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

A restaurant owner in Issan’s northeastern Maha Sarakham province has surrendered to police after allegedly shooting dead his wife and stepson. Police were alerted to the shooting incident at a restaurant in the province’s main city district last night. They arrived at the scene to find the alleged shooter, identified as 31 year old Udomsak Thepharat, had locked himself inside.

Udomsak reportedly fired a warning shot to discourage officials against getting too close. Dramatic video from Nation Thailand below.

Police found Udomsak’s nephew, 18 year old Pholkrit Chukerd, shot in the back and lying in front of the building. He was rushed to Maha Sarakham Hospital and is now in stable condition.

 

More than 100 police cordoned off the scene and negotiators spent around 3 hours persuading the alleged shooter to turn himself in. Eventually Udomsak surrendered. Police found the bodies of his 43 year old wife Pranit Khong-in with gunshots to the head and neck, and her son, 23 year old Thanit Khong-in, with gunshots to the head and chest.

Udomsak surrendered the 9mm CZ handgun which was reportedly used in the shootings.

Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

Witnesses told police that they heard loud quarrelling from the building between the owner and Pranit before several shots were fired, followed by Pholkrit running out of the restaurant with an injury. Neighbours say that they’d often heard the couple fight over money and alleged debts

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

German national stabbed to death in central Thailand

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

German national stabbed to death in central Thailand | The Thaiger
Chiangrai Times

A 60 year old German man, who worked as an English teacher, has been found stabbed to death at his home in the central province of Prachan Buri.

The Bangkok Post reports that the man’s body was discovered by his ex-wife, 45 year old Sriwan Khunmak. He has been named in Thai media as Wilhelm Klaus. It’s understood that he also has a 19 year old daughter and taught English at the THAmBRIT Mr Paul language school.

His ex-wife Mrs Sriwan says that even though they had separated, she would visit her ex-husband frequently, adding that he called her this Tuesday to ask for help collecting a 40,000 baht cheque his mother had just sent him from Germany. When she arrived at his home yesterday morning, she discovered his body.

German national stabbed to death in central Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Photo: Bangkok Post

The police, accompanied by a doctor from Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, found the victim’s body lying face down on a bed. He was wearing only shorts and had been stabbed in the chest. A blood stained knife, of the type usually used for cutting fruit, was found at the scene.

The body has been sent to Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital for autopsy and a murder investigation has been launched.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Former employee of Thai Embassy in Singapore arrested for forging visa documents

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Former employee of Thai Embassy in Singapore arrested for forging visa documents | The Thaiger
Wikimedia

Police in Chiang Rai have arrested a Singaporean national accused of forging visa documents. 26 year old David Han, a former employee at the Thai Embassy in Singapore, was arrested by Immigration Police at a hotel in Chiang Rai in possession of counterfeit documents required for visa extension.

The Chiang Rai Times reports that Han told police he still worked at the Embassy, but officers noticed discrepancies in his visa documents and contacted Embassy officials in Singapore. Their investigation revealed that Han has not worked at the Embassy since 2015 and that his documents were forged.

Former employee of Thai Embassy in Singapore arrested for forging visa documents | News by The Thaiger

Photo: Chiangrai Times

It’s understood the accused continued to produce fake documents after leaving his job at the Embassy, for himself and others. He is also accused of forging paperwork when applying for credit cards, which he used to finance investments in stocks. He is reported to have over 700,000 baht in credit card debt and around 1 million baht invested in stocks.

Han admits to producing counterfeit documents, with police saying his forgeries were very similar to the real thing, apart from some inconsistences with dates and signatures. His visa has been revoked and a police report filed at Thung Song Hong police station in Bangkok, where he is being detained, awaiting prosecution.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

4 arrested over park ranger’s shooting death

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

4 arrested over park ranger’s shooting death | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Further to a story published yesterday by The Thaiger, police have now arrested 4 men for the shooting death of a forest protection officer at Sap Langka Wildlife Sanctuary in the central province of Lop Buri. Police overseeing the Central Plains provinces say the arrested men are residents in tambon Kut Ta Phet of Lam Sonthi district.

The men, allegedly poachers, have been identified as Thes Netsangsri, Boonlue Saikhun, Warawut Thuasanit and Boonlome Jullanak. Authorities did not reveal how they were able to find and arrest the 4 suspects.

But police have revealed that they were caught in an area near the wildlife sanctuary and have confessed to killing Khuan Chaiprasert, the chief forest protection officer there. They report that some of the suspects admitted opening fire on forest protection officers to evade arrest while hunting illegally in the forest.

Police yesterday returned to the scene of the crime to collect more evidence. The arrests were made after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered local police to bring Khuan’s murderers to justice as quickly as possible on Tuesday.

Khuan along with two other officers were on patrol in the forest on Monday when they came under fire.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending