Connect with us

Crime

Isaan man arrested for drug use while driving

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Isaan man arrested for drug use while driving | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: INN News
    • follow us in feedly

Highway police in Isaan’s Surin province have arrested a man for using drugs while driving. Officers were working at a road checkpoint to prevent illegal activities on the road including racing, and to inspect vehicles for illegal goods such as drugs. The driver, “Samart”, and the passenger, Songchai Poksanit, both 25 and both locals from Prasat District, were using methamphetamine. When the driver lowered the window, officers noticed a suspicious odour coming from the vehicle.

While officials were setting up the checkpoint they noticed a gray Chevrolet truck with a Surin license plate driving from Prasat District into the main city. They pulled the truck aside and the passengers started acting suspiciously. The driver was asked to lower the windows and a weird smell came from inside the truck. The driver and passenger were asked to get out of the car for a search; the driver had yaba (methamphetamine) pills in both of his back pockets.

The truck was inspected and more Yaba pills were found in a purse behind the driver’s seat. A total of 141 yaba pills were found on the driver and in the truck. Both admitted at the checkpoint that they were using drugs while on the road. The yaba pills found were for distribution, each small bag costing the suspects 12,000-13,000 baht. The suspects said they buy about 3 bags per month.

Highway police arrested both suspects before delivering them to the Prasat Police Station for prosecution.

Isaan man arrested for drug use while driving | News by The ThaigerIsaan man arrested for drug use while driving | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The Appeals Court has refocused attention on the case of TV actress and former Miss Teen Thailand Amelia “Amy” Jacobs, after handing down new sentences were much higher than the initial court’s, with the defendant having reportedly fled the country last year. 30 year old Amelia, was originally sentenced to 3 months in jail, suspended for 2 years, and fined 5,000 baht by the Min Buri Court for taking drugs in August 2018. On Thursday the Appeals Court revised the sentence and handed down life imprisonment and a fine of a million baht for the drug offence. But the court […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 11 year old in school toilet

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 11 year old in school toilet | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Thairath

A mother in the upper northeastern Kalasin province has filed a police report alleging that a 57 year old teacher sexually assaulted her 11 year old daughter, then offered 200,000 baht in exchange for not filing a complaint. The woman reportedly told police that on Thursday, her daughter behaved strangely after coming home from school. When she was questioned, the girl revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a teacher while she was in a toilet. “She said the teacher climbed into her cubicle from the adjacent teachers’ cubicle and grabbed her body and covered her mouth while trying […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

24 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod

A man was shot dead by police after he allegedly ravaged a Northeast Thailand neighborhood, swinging an ax at locals and damaging things around him. Police say 40 year old Detsak Khonhan allegedly charged at an officer when asked to put the ax down. Police say the man ignored warning shots. An officer then shot Khonhan in the leg, but Khonhan still continued to charge. The officer then fatally shot him in the chest. In his rampage, Khonhan damaged 4 cars and 2 motorcycles. A report from Nation Thailand says he swung the ax at locals, but did not report on […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending