Isaan man arrested for drug use while driving | The Thaiger

Crime
Isaan man arrested for drug use while driving
Highway police in Isaan’s Surin province have arrested a man for using drugs while driving. Officers were working at a road checkpoint to prevent illegal activities on the road including racing, and to inspect vehicles for illegal goods such as drugs. The driver, “Samart”, and the passenger, Songchai Poksanit, both 25 and both locals from Prasat District, were using methamphetamine. When the driver lowered the window, officers noticed a suspicious odour coming from the vehicle.
While officials were setting up the checkpoint they noticed a gray Chevrolet truck with a Surin license plate driving from Prasat District into the main city. They pulled the truck aside and the passengers started acting suspiciously. The driver was asked to lower the windows and a weird smell came from inside the truck. The driver and passenger were asked to get out of the car for a search; the driver had yaba (methamphetamine) pills in both of his back pockets.
The truck was inspected and more Yaba pills were found in a purse behind the driver’s seat. A total of 141 yaba pills were found on the driver and in the truck. Both admitted at the checkpoint that they were using drugs while on the road. The yaba pills found were for distribution, each small bag costing the suspects 12,000-13,000 baht. The suspects said they buy about 3 bags per month.
Highway police arrested both suspects before delivering them to the Prasat Police Station for prosecution.
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
The Appeals Court has refocused attention on the case of TV actress and former Miss Teen Thailand Amelia “Amy” Jacobs, after handing down new sentences were much higher than the initial court’s, with the defendant having reportedly fled the country last year. 30 year old Amelia, was originally sentenced to 3 months in jail, suspended for 2 years, and fined 5,000 baht by the Min Buri Court for taking drugs in August 2018. On Thursday the Appeals Court revised the sentence and handed down life imprisonment and a fine of a million baht for the drug offence. But the court […]
Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 11 year old in school toilet
A mother in the upper northeastern Kalasin province has filed a police report alleging that a 57 year old teacher sexually assaulted her 11 year old daughter, then offered 200,000 baht in exchange for not filing a complaint. The woman reportedly told police that on Thursday, her daughter behaved strangely after coming home from school. When she was questioned, the girl revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a teacher while she was in a toilet. “She said the teacher climbed into her cubicle from the adjacent teachers’ cubicle and grabbed her body and covered her mouth while trying […]
Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police
A man was shot dead by police after he allegedly ravaged a Northeast Thailand neighborhood, swinging an ax at locals and damaging things around him. Police say 40 year old Detsak Khonhan allegedly charged at an officer when asked to put the ax down. Police say the man ignored warning shots. An officer then shot Khonhan in the leg, but Khonhan still continued to charge. The officer then fatally shot him in the chest. In his rampage, Khonhan damaged 4 cars and 2 motorcycles. A report from Nation Thailand says he swung the ax at locals, but did not report on […]
