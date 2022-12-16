Jungceylon welcomes shoppers ahead of Christmas and New Year

Press Release

One of Phuket’s largest malls, Jungceylon, unveils the first phase of its brand new look in December 2022.

Conceptualised as the Oasis of Shopping in Patong, the first phase of Jungceylon’s revamp is unveiled on 16 December 2022 ahead of Christmas and New Year, to welcome the return of both domestic and international tourists with a range of exciting new lifestyle attractions. With the revamp, Jungceylon reaffirms its position as a one-stop shopping destination encompassing fresh and immersive concepts that will enhance the shopping experience in this lively and convenient locale.

Mr. Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket Square Co., Ltd., which manages Jungceylon, said: “Jungceylon’s revamp started earlier this year and will cover the entire shopping mall, which is approximately 200,000 square metres. The mall’s interior has undergone upgrading works across all zones in the first phase and we are excited to welcome shoppers again, with the return of key anchor tenants such as Robinson and SF Cinema. Big C Hypermarket has remained open throughout the pandemic.”

“With the revamp, we will transform Jungceylon into a shopping oasis in Patong. This is in line with our vision of introducing a new shopping experience in the heart of Patong, to provide our shoppers with a relaxing, comfortable and refreshing shopping environment.”

Zones and shops to open in Phase 1 include:

The Botanica Zone , located close to Patong Sai 3 Road connecting different zones including five-star hotel, Millennium Resort Patong Phuket which will be rebranded as M Social Phuket. The zone is decorated with many colourful flowers under the concept of “Color of Blooming Flowers”. The zone consists of:

1st floor: Robinson, Big C and a variety of shops selling clothes, shoes, cosmetics and accessories – including Coach, Jaspal, CPS, CC DOUBLE O, Playboy, New Era, Under Armour, Charles & Keith, Annebra, Levi's, Hollywood Studio Store, Lee Cooper, Rip Curl, 71 Export, Ikon, Havaianas, Fitflop, Shoebar, Crocs, Bata, Top Charoen Optical, KT Optic, Samsonite, Moshi Moshi, The Coffee Club, Swensen's, Eye Love It, Sunshine Service, Watsons and Boots

Robinson, Big C and a variety of shops selling clothes, shoes, cosmetics and accessories – including Coach, Jaspal, CPS, CC DOUBLE O, Playboy, New Era, Under Armour, Charles & Keith, Annebra, Levi’s, Hollywood Studio Store, Lee Cooper, Rip Curl, 71 Export, Ikon, Havaianas, Fitflop, Shoebar, Crocs, Bata, Top Charoen Optical, KT Optic, Samsonite, Moshi Moshi, The Coffee Club, Swensen’s, Eye Love It, Sunshine Service, Watsons and Boots 2nd floor : Robinson and Big C

: Robinson and Big C 3rd floor: SF Cinema, Banana IT, Kidzooona, Froggy’s Fun Park, True, Samsung, ttb and AIS

The Jungle Zone is connected to Patong Sai 2 Road which is the main entrance of the shopping centre. It aims to provide an authentic and warm welcome by harmoniously combining nature with architecture in the form of a “Tropical Resort Mall”, allowing shoppers to feel relaxed and comfortable. Further enhancing the shopping experience is a pop-up space that takes the form of a café. Shops that are ready to open on the 1st floor include X=Act, Volcom, Jelly Dreams, Viera by Regazze, Jelly Bunny, Misty Mynx, LYN, American Eagle Outfitters, Rip Curl, AIIZ, VNC, Shoe Bar, Botanique, Sunshine Service, Eye Center, Havaianas, Lee Cooper, Studio7, Naraya, The Coffee Club, Burger King, Swensen’s and Starbucks. K Bank, BAY, SCB and BBL will also be opening stores in the zone.

The Bay Zone, an outdoor functional area in the middle of the shopping centre that hosts several leading restaurants and eateries, including Shabushi, McDonald's and KFC.

Mr. Prawit added: “The mall has planned and organised a series of promotional activities and events to welcome back our tenants, locals and tourists.”

From 16 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, shoppers can expect special promotions and events such as:

“Tourist Privilege Card” where shoppers can receive discounts up to 50% along with special privileges from participating stores. “Santa’s Treasure” promotional game which applies to every 1,000 baht or more spent at stores in the shopping centre. Shoppers can stand to win prizes, gift vouchers and Jungceylon Collection items.

In celebrating Jungceylon’s new “Color of Blooming Flowers” journey, there will be entertainment events and special shows under the concept of “The Flora Fairytale”. The highlight of the re-opening is a mini concert by the popular “Bow Maylada Susri” on 16 December 2022 from 16.00 hours at Botanica Zone, Hall 2. In addition, don’t miss the colourful parade to celebrate the return of the tourist season in Phuket. This year, Jungceylon welcomes the world with “Jungceylon The Floral Caravan” – a parade of colourful flowers, butterflies and fairies. And for the first time, “Bow Maylada Susri” will be in the Phuket Carnival Parade beside Patong Beach from 18.00 hours.

Other fun activities that shoppers can look forward to including a Percussion LED Drumline Show, World Cup Live 2022, Santa Troop & Show, Christmas Carol, and “Christmas Party Back to the 90’s Hits” by Nok KPN. Additionally, say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023 by joining our New Year events “Extravagant Cabaret Show” and “Clown Magic Show”.

Jungceylon’s revamp is expected to fully complete in December 2023, with works to be carried out to the external facade in the second phase of its upgrading.