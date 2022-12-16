Press Room
Jungceylon welcomes shoppers ahead of Christmas and New Year
Press Release
One of Phuket’s largest malls, Jungceylon, unveils the first phase of its brand new look in December 2022.
Conceptualised as the Oasis of Shopping in Patong, the first phase of Jungceylon’s revamp is unveiled on 16 December 2022 ahead of Christmas and New Year, to welcome the return of both domestic and international tourists with a range of exciting new lifestyle attractions. With the revamp, Jungceylon reaffirms its position as a one-stop shopping destination encompassing fresh and immersive concepts that will enhance the shopping experience in this lively and convenient locale.
Mr. Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket Square Co., Ltd., which manages Jungceylon, said: “Jungceylon’s revamp started earlier this year and will cover the entire shopping mall, which is approximately 200,000 square metres. The mall’s interior has undergone upgrading works across all zones in the first phase and we are excited to welcome shoppers again, with the return of key anchor tenants such as Robinson and SF Cinema. Big C Hypermarket has remained open throughout the pandemic.”
“With the revamp, we will transform Jungceylon into a shopping oasis in Patong. This is in line with our vision of introducing a new shopping experience in the heart of Patong, to provide our shoppers with a relaxing, comfortable and refreshing shopping environment.”
Zones and shops to open in Phase 1 include:
- The Botanica Zone, located close to Patong Sai 3 Road connecting different zones including five-star hotel, Millennium Resort Patong Phuket which will be rebranded as M Social Phuket. The zone is decorated with many colourful flowers under the concept of “Color of Blooming Flowers”. The zone consists of:
- 1st floor: Robinson, Big C and a variety of shops selling clothes, shoes, cosmetics and accessories – including Coach, Jaspal, CPS, CC DOUBLE O, Playboy, New Era, Under Armour, Charles & Keith, Annebra, Levi’s, Hollywood Studio Store, Lee Cooper, Rip Curl, 71 Export, Ikon, Havaianas, Fitflop, Shoebar, Crocs, Bata, Top Charoen Optical, KT Optic, Samsonite, Moshi Moshi, The Coffee Club, Swensen’s, Eye Love It, Sunshine Service, Watsons and Boots
- 2nd floor: Robinson and Big C
- 3rd floor: SF Cinema, Banana IT, Kidzooona, Froggy’s Fun Park, True, Samsung, ttb and AIS
- The Jungle Zone is connected to Patong Sai 2 Road which is the main entrance of the shopping centre. It aims to provide an authentic and warm welcome by harmoniously combining nature with architecture in the form of a “Tropical Resort Mall”, allowing shoppers to feel relaxed and comfortable. Further enhancing the shopping experience is a pop-up space that takes the form of a café. Shops that are ready to open on the 1st floor include X=Act, Volcom, Jelly Dreams, Viera by Regazze, Jelly Bunny, Misty Mynx, LYN, American Eagle Outfitters, Rip Curl, AIIZ, VNC, Shoe Bar, Botanique, Sunshine Service, Eye Center, Havaianas, Lee Cooper, Studio7, Naraya, The Coffee Club, Burger King, Swensen’s and Starbucks. K Bank, BAY, SCB and BBL will also be opening stores in the zone.
- The Bay Zone, an outdoor functional area in the middle of the shopping centre that hosts several leading restaurants and eateries, including Shabushi, McDonald’s and KFC.
Mr. Prawit added: “The mall has planned and organised a series of promotional activities and events to welcome back our tenants, locals and tourists.”
From 16 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, shoppers can expect special promotions and events such as:
- “Tourist Privilege Card” where shoppers can receive discounts up to 50% along with special privileges from participating stores.
- “Santa’s Treasure” promotional game which applies to every 1,000 baht or more spent at stores in the shopping centre. Shoppers can stand to win prizes, gift vouchers and Jungceylon Collection items.
In celebrating Jungceylon’s new “Color of Blooming Flowers” journey, there will be entertainment events and special shows under the concept of “The Flora Fairytale”. The highlight of the re-opening is a mini concert by the popular “Bow Maylada Susri” on 16 December 2022 from 16.00 hours at Botanica Zone, Hall 2. In addition, don’t miss the colourful parade to celebrate the return of the tourist season in Phuket. This year, Jungceylon welcomes the world with “Jungceylon The Floral Caravan” – a parade of colourful flowers, butterflies and fairies. And for the first time, “Bow Maylada Susri” will be in the Phuket Carnival Parade beside Patong Beach from 18.00 hours.
Other fun activities that shoppers can look forward to including a Percussion LED Drumline Show, World Cup Live 2022, Santa Troop & Show, Christmas Carol, and “Christmas Party Back to the 90’s Hits” by Nok KPN. Additionally, say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023 by joining our New Year events “Extravagant Cabaret Show” and “Clown Magic Show”.
Jungceylon’s revamp is expected to fully complete in December 2023, with works to be carried out to the external facade in the second phase of its upgrading.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Jungceylon welcomes shoppers ahead of Christmas and New Year
Former tennis legend deported from UK
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand | GMT
Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Local3 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Press Room2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Crime4 days ago
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
-
Crime3 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Phuket23 hours ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Drugs21 hours ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Best of4 days ago
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022