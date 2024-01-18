What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 19 – 21)

PHOTO: W Drag Brunch via Facebook

Who’s ready for the weekend? As always, Bangkok will be full of exciting things to see and do! But if you find yourself unsure of where to start your weekend adventure, worry not—we’ve got your back. Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 19 – 21).

Things to do in Bangkok (January 19 – 21)

Bangkok Block Party

When: January 19 – 21, 2024

January 19 – 21, 2024 Where: Beam Thonglor

Beam Thonglor How much: 2,000 THB (regular tickets) / 3,000 THB (at the door) for 2 days.

Bangkok Block Party is back after a long pandemic-induced slumber. This year, the event will take place at Beam Club Thonglor, with 3 stages of nonstop music from January 19 – 20. And of course, there will be pop ups with Hennessy, Don Julio, Heineken, Moose Chider, and more. You can also enjoy delicious food from Gallerie Pizza, Sor’s Sliders, and Nuas Nuas.

Movies at Neighbourhood

When: January 19 – 21, 2024

January 19 – 21, 2024 Where: Neighbourhood Bangkok

Neighbourhood Bangkok How much: Free Entry

Whether you’re a cinephile, a musical enthusiast, or simply looking to enjoy movies under the stars with friends, Neighbourhood Bangkok is the perfect weekend destination. They’re having movie nights right on their garden! This weekend’s sing-along classics feature “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (1971) on Friday, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) on Saturday, and “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) on Sunday. While walk-ins are accepted, spots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Secure your spot now by booking in advance!

Moji at Spaceplus Bangkok

When: January 19, 2024

January 19, 2024 Where: Spaceplus Bangkok

Spaceplus Bangkok How much: 1,000 THB

If you’re into techno beats, Spaceplus Bangkok is the place to be this weekend! Moji, an Australian DJ and producer, is all set to showcase his impressive portfolio in Bangkok. With releases on renowned labels such as Revealed Recordings, NCS, and Spinnin’ Records, Moji has gained significant recognition. Notably, his tracks have been featured in major performances and he secured a remarkable 113th position in the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list worldwide, with support from none other than Hardwell.

Engage Your Senses: Multi-Sensory Exhibition Day at CALM Bangkok

When: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 Where: CALM Bangkok

CALM Bangkok How much: Free entry

Immerse your sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell at the first edition of Engage Your Senses: Multi-Sensory Exhibition Day at CALM Bangkok. In collaboration with the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, there will be workshops and exhibitions from over 10 artists who are ready to take you on your journey through your 5 senses. While the workshops and exhibitions will start from 13:00 to 18:00, a lively DJ performance will run until 23:00.

W Drag Brunch

When: January 20, 2024

January 20, 2024 Where: W Bangkok

W Bangkok How much: Start from 1,899 THB net

For something truly unique, don’t miss W Bangkok’s famous drug brunch this Saturday. Indulge in a mouthwatering array of fresh seafood, foie gras, paella, pasta, pizza, and desserts. There’s also a Tipsy Cow signature station featuring BBQ pork ribs, Wagyu brisket dry rub, and slow-roasted Australian grain-fed striploin. But, of course, the highlight of the event is the dazzling drag queen show that promises to leave you in awe.

Brunch Takeover by Chef Cello at Gigi Dining Hall

When: January 20 – 21, 2024

January 20 – 21, 2024 Where: Gigi Dining Hall

If you’re looking for something special to eat this weekend, why not have a delicious Italian brunch at Gigi Dining Hall? Chef Cello, known for his expertise in crafting the perfect Lasagna Bolognese, brings the flavors of the Adriatic Coast of Emilia Romagna straight to your plate. You can indulge in mouthwatering Romagnan delights that will whisk you away straight to Italy. The menu features delicious options such as Lasagna Bolognese, Cappelletti in Broth, Piadina, and Strozzapreti Bolognese Pasta.

Vegan Cheese Buffet at VIVIN Grocery Thonglor

When: January 21, 2024

January 21, 2024 Where: VIVIN Grocery Thonglor

VIVIN Grocery Thonglor How much: 1,190 THB net

Calling all vegan cheese lovers! Clear your schedule for VIVIN Grocery’s Vegan Cheese Buffet this Sunday. Known for their monthly Thai cheese buffet, VIVIN Grocery is now offering cruelty-free alternatives that are just as delightful. Enjoy 15 types of Thai vegan cheeses, along with artisanal bread, dried fruits, nuts, and many more delicious dishes. It’s a fantastic chance to indulge in a variety of plant-based treats.

MUST Cook Vol. 1 – Shunsuke of Resonance

When: January 21, 2024

January 21, 2024 Where: MUST Wine Bar

Don’t miss out on Must Wine Bar’s first-ever “Must Cook” series, where they join forces with renowned chefs for exciting culinary creations. To kick off this series, they’ve teamed up with Chef Shunsuke Shimomura from the Michelin-starred Resonance restaurant. Shun’s culinary expertise, shaped by his diverse experiences in some of the world’s finest kitchens, will come to life in a special one-night-only a la carte menu at Must Wine Bar.

Whether you’re in search of delectable cuisines, dancing the night away, or immersing yourself in workshops and exhibitions, Bangkok offers it all. But whichever you choose, be sure to have fun!

