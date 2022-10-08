Ring craft – Muay Thai referees saving fighters from themselves

Muay Thai has some amazing referees, lots of them being former fighters themselves. One referee has recently been showered with praise for his quick reaction that saved a fighter from a “kill shot,” an aptly-named illegal kick to the head.

Refereeing can be an unappreciated task – especially in combat sports. As well as risking injury yourself, you’re never going to please everyone.

That bastion of all things MMA ladbible.com directs us toward of YouTube channel Suk Jai MuayThai, the footage shows a fight between Edu Molina and Chatchai Singwangcha. Late in the game, Edu takes out his opponent with a kick to the back of the knee, sending him falling to the mat.

As Chatchai falls to the canvas, Edu attempts to deliver a brutal kick to Chatchai’s face – a completely illegal move when an opponent is on the deck.

This could’ve ended very badly had it not been for the super reflexes of the ref, who kicks the fighter’s leg away before he makes contact.

It was not clear whether Edu had been penalized – the death blow was never actually delivered – although he won the fight.

One commenter said…

“Good ref for blocking the kick. Great ref for blocking it with an oblique kick. The incredible referee for blocking the kick with an oblique kick in shoes and not damaging the knee of the fighter.”

Another said…

“Bravo random Muay Thai referee. Bravo!”

While we’re on the topic of heroic Muay Thai refs, Sittichai Ineiad became an Internet phenomenon when he caught fighter Neymar Paeminburee before he hit the canvas.

At a fight in Cambodia in 2020, Neymar took an elbow to the face with just over a minute left of the second round and instantly keeled over. As Neymar collapsed like a dynamited tower block, the referee threw himself down and wrapped his arms around the fighter, falling like a bag of wet cement.

Some quick thinking, proves refs truly are the unsung heroes of the combat sports world.