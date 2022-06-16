Connect with us

Education

Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022

Pete

Published

 on 

Pattaya is a city located on Thailand’s eastern Gulf. It is surrounded by some of the country’s most beautiful beaches and is only a 2-hour drive from Bangkok. The Thai Ministry of Education has certified all of Pattaya’s international schools and approved all of the schools’ curriculum. While Pattaya may not have a large number of international schools, compared to Bangkok, there is still a good selection to choose from for your children. The British curriculum and the International Baccalaureate are the most popular systems in Pattaya, as they are in much of Southeast Asia.

Regents International School Pattaya
Regents International School is a private international school that has been in business since 1995. It has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s most well-known and respectable international schools, and it is now part of the Nord Anglia Education premium international school network with 77 other international schools.

With an enrolment of about 40 students in 1995, it has now grown to posses a student body of over 1,000 pupils with 80 of those ensconced in its a boarding school.

In 2000, the school joined the Federation of British International Schools in Southeast Asia, and a year later, it was inducted into the Round Square network of international schools. Since 2002, it has provided the International Baccalaureate Diploma.

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit Regents website

St.Andrews International School, Green Valley
St. Andrews International School Green Valley is part of a group of St Andrews Schools in Thailand, which includes Bangkok’s Sathorn, Sukhumvit 107, and Dusit. The school is also proud member of the global Cognita group, which includes around 80+ schools in 8 countries with a total student population of 40,000.

On the outskirts of Pattaya and Rayong, St. Andrews International School, Green Valley is an amazing choice for children aged 2 to 18. By combining a British curriculum with the inquiry-based International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, it provides the finest international education. There are around 400 students representing 35 different nations.

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit St.Andrews International School, Green Valley YouTube

Rugby School Thailand
Rugby School has a long and illustrious history dating back over 450 years. Rugby School was first established in the United Kingdom in 1567. The number of students reached a new record of 245 in the late 1700s. It relocated from the heart of town to an expansive, beautiful manor house in 1750, which is now Rugby School’s School House.

Rugby is a multicultural day and boarding school for children aged 2 to 18, focusing on the British curriculum, and the parent school in the UK shares much of its DNA with Thailand’s Rugby School. The 80-acre campus is located in Pattaya, Chon Buri, along the beautiful landscape of Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. The Rugby School family is ever-expanding and boasts one of the strongest worldwide alumni networks in the world.

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit Rugby School Youtube

International School Eastern Seaboard (ISE)
The International School Eastern Seaboard has been in business since 1994. The school is located in the hillside of Burapha International Golf Course, in a gated neighbourhood in Chon Buri. ISE accommodates 150 students from Pre-K to Grade 12, covering a wide mix of countries, with small class sizes allowing for close attention. ISE uses the American curriculum, based on AERO and NGS standards.

Since 2003, ISE has maintained its status as a high-performing International Baccalaureate Diploma Program school and is fully certified by the Ministry of Education and WASS (Western Association of Schools and Colleges).

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit International School Eastern Seaboard YouTube video

Tara Pattana International School
Tara Pattana International School is a seat of learning nearest to the centre of Pattaya, located just east of the city. Like many of the other schools on this list, it follows the English curriculum and welcomes students from pre-school to Year 13. The school features a diverse community of international students, which fosters an atmosphere of openness, respect, and understanding. The curriculum has been created to focus on a chronological learning sequence that matches the flow of time as closely as possible.

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022 | News by Thaiger

Credit Tara Pattana International School website

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

    Thailand Pass, Bars, Masks: The Thaiger’s predictions for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting
    Crime2 hours ago

    Police arrest suspects in illegal lending network across Thailand
    Education2 hours ago

    Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022
    Sponsored1 day ago

    Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
    image
    Thailand2 hours ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Parliament passes Marriage Equality Bill
    Tourism3 hours ago

    Thailand’s cabinet approves budget to help Andaman tourism and development
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Thai national football coach apologises for inappropriate touching
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    World4 hours ago

    Pakistani government tells people “drink less tea” amidst economic crisis
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Muslim groups discuss legislation contrary to their religious beliefs
    Crime5 hours ago

    UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
    Phang Nga6 hours ago

    Sea turtle lays 60 eggs at Phang Nga beach
    Crime6 hours ago

    UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
    Pattaya6 hours ago

    Completion of Pattaya’s Walking Street postponed again
    Pattaya6 hours ago

    Chinese man swindled out of a million baht climbs 20 metre tsunami tower in Pattaya
    Property News7 hours ago

    Real estate market to experience inflation price hikes
    Cannabis8 hours ago

    Democrat MP gives blessing for party-goers to get high
    Thailand9 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending

    By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.