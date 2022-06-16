Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022

Pattaya is a city located on Thailand’s eastern Gulf. It is surrounded by some of the country’s most beautiful beaches and is only a 2-hour drive from Bangkok. The Thai Ministry of Education has certified all of Pattaya’s international schools and approved all of the schools’ curriculum. While Pattaya may not have a large number of international schools, compared to Bangkok, there is still a good selection to choose from for your children. The British curriculum and the International Baccalaureate are the most popular systems in Pattaya, as they are in much of Southeast Asia.

Regents International School Pattaya

Regents International School is a private international school that has been in business since 1995. It has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s most well-known and respectable international schools, and it is now part of the Nord Anglia Education premium international school network with 77 other international schools.

With an enrolment of about 40 students in 1995, it has now grown to posses a student body of over 1,000 pupils with 80 of those ensconced in its a boarding school.

In 2000, the school joined the Federation of British International Schools in Southeast Asia, and a year later, it was inducted into the Round Square network of international schools. Since 2002, it has provided the International Baccalaureate Diploma.

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

St.Andrews International School, Green Valley

St. Andrews International School Green Valley is part of a group of St Andrews Schools in Thailand, which includes Bangkok’s Sathorn, Sukhumvit 107, and Dusit. The school is also proud member of the global Cognita group, which includes around 80+ schools in 8 countries with a total student population of 40,000.

On the outskirts of Pattaya and Rayong, St. Andrews International School, Green Valley is an amazing choice for children aged 2 to 18. By combining a British curriculum with the inquiry-based International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, it provides the finest international education. There are around 400 students representing 35 different nations.

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

Rugby School Thailand

Rugby School has a long and illustrious history dating back over 450 years. Rugby School was first established in the United Kingdom in 1567. The number of students reached a new record of 245 in the late 1700s. It relocated from the heart of town to an expansive, beautiful manor house in 1750, which is now Rugby School’s School House.

Rugby is a multicultural day and boarding school for children aged 2 to 18, focusing on the British curriculum, and the parent school in the UK shares much of its DNA with Thailand’s Rugby School. The 80-acre campus is located in Pattaya, Chon Buri, along the beautiful landscape of Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. The Rugby School family is ever-expanding and boasts one of the strongest worldwide alumni networks in the world.

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

International School Eastern Seaboard (ISE)

The International School Eastern Seaboard has been in business since 1994. The school is located in the hillside of Burapha International Golf Course, in a gated neighbourhood in Chon Buri. ISE accommodates 150 students from Pre-K to Grade 12, covering a wide mix of countries, with small class sizes allowing for close attention. ISE uses the American curriculum, based on AERO and NGS standards.

Since 2003, ISE has maintained its status as a high-performing International Baccalaureate Diploma Program school and is fully certified by the Ministry of Education and WASS (Western Association of Schools and Colleges).

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.

Tara Pattana International School

Tara Pattana International School is a seat of learning nearest to the centre of Pattaya, located just east of the city. Like many of the other schools on this list, it follows the English curriculum and welcomes students from pre-school to Year 13. The school features a diverse community of international students, which fosters an atmosphere of openness, respect, and understanding. The curriculum has been created to focus on a chronological learning sequence that matches the flow of time as closely as possible.

For in-depth information about admissions and tuition fees, click HERE.