Regents’ unique sixth form pathways ensures successful pathway to university

For many students, a successful pathway to their university of choice is the goal. This will be one of the most intense and memorable phases of their life, so it’s essential they are as prepared as possible just like with everything in life.

At Regents International School Pattaya, the students can choose the best pathway for them of either A-Levels or the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

A-Levels

What are A-Levels and why would you choose them?

A-levels are part of the UK education system which allows students to focus on their three best subjects to get their dream degree and career. There is no denying that skill development is held to the highest standard in any industry and A-Levels focus on core skills such as critical thinking and self-management just to name a few.

Future Ready Programme

Did you know that Regents International School Pattaya is the first school to offer the choice of A-Levels or IBDP in the area? Their A-Level programme differs from others, as it also supplies the students with the tools and skills outside of the subject content to be ready for university and beyond.

The Future Ready Programme will be taught by English and IBDP experts in order to prepare students to be able to read and write academically at a high level. The key elements of the focus is to encourage independent inquiry, nurturing an open mind, developing self management skills and encouraging students to have a global outlook.

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)

What is the IBDP and why would you choose it?

IBDP is one of the most rigorous and demanding programs for Sixth Form students, which many can attest to, but don’t let that scare you – it will all be worth it in the end!

Not only are students challenged through six subjects that they must take but on top of that, three more elements that focus on the development of interpersonal skills and life experiences, known as Creativity Activity and Service (CAS), Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and Extended Essay (EE).

Benefits of the IBDP are:

High acceptance rate at university

Development of essential skills such as critical thinking, research, planning and organisation

Personal growth and development

High discipline and a great preparation for university

About Regents International School Pattaya

Regents International School Pattaya is a day and boarding school well-known for its excellence in academics and holistic education. The school prides itself on thinking beyond a traditional education to transform learning. It has been at the forefront of education by launching a wide range of initiatives for its students, which have produced exceptional educational outcomes and university placements.

As part of Nord Anglia Education, Regents offers their students exclusive collaborations with the Juilliard School of Performing Arts, MIT, UNICEF, and their Gap Programme. Moreover, the school is a member of Round Square. This means that in addition to academic rigour, the school also help students to build a sense of adventure and compassion to make the world a better place.

Follow us on :













Read Regents Connect Issue HERE.

Press Release