Khon Kaen footballers negative for Covid-19, will test a third time | The Thaiger

Khon Kaen footballers negative for Covid-19, will test a third time

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook: Khon Kaen United
51 football players and staff of the Khon Kaen United team all came out negative in a second Covid-19 test, according to the province’s governor. The 51 team members and staff were classified as “at risk” for the catching the virus after a football player from the Uzbekistan team Buriram United tested positive for Covid-19.

The Khon Kaen players and staff are in quarantine until September 19. A third Covid-19 test will be done on September 18 to make sure they are free from the virus before being released, according to the province’s governor Somsak Jangtrakul.

The 29 year old Uzbek football player is the second apparent local transmission after Thailand went a record of 100 days without a reported local coronavirus case. The other local case is a 37 year old Bangkok DJ who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month during a routine health check for new inmates at a prison.

The football player arrived in Thailand on August 11 and went into a mandatory quarantine in Bangkok. He tested negative for Covid-19 and tested negative 3 more times during the 14 day quarantine.

He’s been reported as “completely asymptomatic” and practiced like normal with his teammates. Health officials say the man is still asymptomatic and is isolated in a hospital

The football player tested positive for Covid-19 just a few days prior to the start of the Toyota Thai football league. All 1,115 players and staff were required to take a Covid-19 test prior to the first match.

15 of the Khon Kaen team members were considered “high risk” due to their contact with the Uzbek player while 36 Khon Kaen United staff were considered “low risk.” The governor says he does not know when the team can play again, adding that it the decision is up to the Football Association of Thailand.

“I want Khon Kaen locals and Thai people to rest assured that we have strictly followed the regulations of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in handling the situation to ensure everyone’s safety.”

“Still, people must not lower their guard and keep wearing face mask in public, wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

