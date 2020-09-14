Khon Kaen footballers negative for Covid-19, will test a third time | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Khon Kaen footballers negative for Covid-19, will test a third time
51 football players and staff of the Khon Kaen United team all came out negative in a second Covid-19 test, according to the province’s governor. The 51 team members and staff were classified as “at risk” for the catching the virus after a football player from the Uzbekistan team Buriram United tested positive for Covid-19.
The Khon Kaen players and staff are in quarantine until September 19. A third Covid-19 test will be done on September 18 to make sure they are free from the virus before being released, according to the province’s governor Somsak Jangtrakul.
The 29 year old Uzbek football player is the second apparent local transmission after Thailand went a record of 100 days without a reported local coronavirus case. The other local case is a 37 year old Bangkok DJ who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month during a routine health check for new inmates at a prison.
The football player arrived in Thailand on August 11 and went into a mandatory quarantine in Bangkok. He tested negative for Covid-19 and tested negative 3 more times during the 14 day quarantine.
He’s been reported as “completely asymptomatic” and practiced like normal with his teammates. Health officials say the man is still asymptomatic and is isolated in a hospital
The football player tested positive for Covid-19 just a few days prior to the start of the Toyota Thai football league. All 1,115 players and staff were required to take a Covid-19 test prior to the first match.
15 of the Khon Kaen team members were considered “high risk” due to their contact with the Uzbek player while 36 Khon Kaen United staff were considered “low risk.” The governor says he does not know when the team can play again, adding that it the decision is up to the Football Association of Thailand.
“I want Khon Kaen locals and Thai people to rest assured that we have strictly followed the regulations of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in handling the situation to ensure everyone’s safety.”
“Still, people must not lower their guard and keep wearing face mask in public, wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus Asia
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
by David Jackson Monday morning and I’m on the home straight assuming I pass my final Covid test that I took yesterday morning. The situation hasn’t been too bad over the weekend as I was allowed outside into the hotel’s garden area for 40 minutes each day. On Saturday the threat of rain caused the nurse to request my early return to my hotel room, presumably the paranoia of any possible illness caused her some consternation; luckily the rain didn’t materialise and I stayed outside, I am a Brit… rain happens! It certainly feels good on the eyes to see […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
Latest update – September 14. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. Here’s our latest list of FAQs. What happens to people without a current visa after September 26? Really, you have 3 options. Leave the country before the amnesty finishes on September 26. Or find a way to extend your visa. If you are unable to leave the country, because of flight issues returning to your country, or some other medical or urgent reason, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Uzbek footballer is the only player infected” – Public Health Ministry
Sports officials insist all Thai League football matches would still be held despite the Uzbek Buriram United player testing positive for Covid-19 last Thursday. The President of Buriram United Football Club, Newin Chidchob, confirmed that there was only one Buriram United player infected with Covid-19. “He was asymptomatic and now under the care of physicians at a local hospital in line with public health standards.” “Other Buriram United players and coaches were retested on September 10. All tested negative but they would still enter the 14 day quarantine process under medical supervision.” Now, the Public Health Ministry is waiting for […]
Asia Pacific’s smartphone market declines by 20% during pandemic
Monkeys castrated after causing chaos in Songkhla
Bankruptcy Court approves Thai Airways debt restructuring plan
Body found floating by Khanom fishing pier
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Khon Kaen footballers negative for Covid-19, will test a third time
Miss airplane travel? Here’s some flight experiences that don’t leave the ground
Parliament to host a ‘safe zone’ forum for students’ demands on September 22
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Thai Alex Albon scores podium finish in Tuscan Formula One GP
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
Police arrest 14 Laotian migrants for allegedly crossing the border
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Thailand4 days ago
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
- Thailand4 days ago
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
- Business3 days ago
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
- Business2 days ago
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy
- Politics3 days ago
Thammasat University officials ban September 19 protest