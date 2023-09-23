Motorist’s spontaneous act of back-scratching at traffic light sparks laughter online

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A viral online incident that amused netizens features an unexpected act of kindness. A woman chose to step down from her motorcycle, parked at a red light, to lend a helping hand to another female motorist in front.

In a recent article published on the website Baomoi, a peculiar yet heartwarming incident was narrated. A lady, whilst waiting in traffic, observed another woman in the vehicle ahead, who appeared to be in some discomfort.

This woman was fervently trying to scratch her back, evidently struggling to reach the itchy spot. Without a second thought, the observing lady promptly alighted from her motorbike, approaching the distressed woman to offer her assistance in alleviating the itch.

The sudden gesture took the recipient aback, causing her to whirl around in astonishment upon feeling an unexpected touch. However, undeterred by the initial shock displayed, the good Samaritan gently inquired, “Is that spot still bothering you?”

She then proceeded to scratch the woman’s back, leading to a spontaneous outburst of laughter from the latter. It was clear that she had not anticipated such a kind intervention in what was, admittedly, a rather awkward predicament.

When this delightful episode was shared on social media platforms, it swiftly garnered considerable attention from the digital populace. Many expressed their admiration, coupled with a touch of amusement, at the woman’s selfless and spontaneous gesture.

Upon viewing the footage, one was hard-pressed not to chuckle wholeheartedly. Netizens were quick to comment, Sanook reported.

“This just goes to show that there are truly kind-hearted souls amongst us.”

“It’s truly heartening! To be riding under the blazing sun and then come across such a benevolent individual surely alleviates the weariness of the journey.”

“Witnessing such uplifting moments truly adds a touch of joy to our lives, making our daily struggles seem a tad more bearable.”

