Top 5 museums in Pattaya

Pattaya is best known for its stunning beaches and lively nightlife. However, not a lot of people know that the city is also filled with numerous interesting, informative, and engaging museums. From 3D artworks and historical mansions with beautiful sculptures to museums with haunted houses and teddy bears, there are many unique museums in Pattaya for tourists to explore.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of the best museums in Pattaya offering interesting exhibitions and fun activities for the whole family.

5 Best museums in Pattaya

1. Art in Paradise Pattaya

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 21:00

Address: 78/34 Pattaya Sai 2 Rd. Muang Pattaya, Nongprue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri 20150 – Google Maps

Covering an area of 5,800 square meters and exhibiting over a hundred 3D paintings, Art in Paradise Pattaya is one of the best museums in the city that offers an exciting and engaging way to experience art. The 3D art pieces are exceptionally vivid and real, letting you become part of the art by posing and taking pictures with the paintings. If you don’t know which angle would make the photo look exciting and unique, you can use the small picture next to each painting as a reference.

Besides the 3D paintings, Art in Paradise also displays the Top 100 world’s most influential figures in the world, including countless celebrities. Visiting Art in Paradise is definitely a fun activity for the whole family. It’s also great for an outing with friends or a date with your significant other.

2. Sanctuary of Truth Museum

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 to 20:30

Address: Na Kluea Subdistrict, 206 Soi Na Kluea 12, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand – Google Maps

The Sanctuary of Truth is a wooden temple and castle built by Mr Lek Viriyaphan, the founder of the Ancient City and Erawan Elephant Museum. It’s made entirely of wood, particularly Mai Deang, Mai Takien, Mai Panchaat, and Teak, using ancient Thai craftmanship. And with the ocean as the backdrop, it’s one of the most serene and surreal museums to visit in Pattaya. Moreover, the ornate wooden structure is filled with beautiful wooden-carved sculptures of Hindu and Buddhist gods and goddesses.

Aside from marvelling at the stunning structure, you also have the opportunity to observe wood craftsmen at work. If you’re feeling adventurous, why not hop on an ATV or take a leisurely ride on a traditional gondola? Don’t forget to visit their miniature zoo and indulge in some mouthwatering Thai and halal cuisine as well.

3. Frost Magical Ice of Siam

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 19:00

Address: 75 Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150 – Google Maps

Frost Magical Ice of Siam Museum is a fascinating 30,000 square meter ice sculpture complex. Here, you’ll be able to see local and internationally inspired carved ice sculptures, including the largest ice sculptures in Siam, at a -10 degrees temperature. The sculptures are all beautiful, making you feel like you have stepped into a different world. The museum also offers various activities for both kids and adults, which change periodically depending on the time of year. Even the soft drinks here are served in an ice glass, allowing you to have a marvelous and unforgettable experience.

4. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00

Address: 218 Beach Rd, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi 20150 – Google Maps

Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum is possibly among the most popular museums in Pattaya. If you’re into creepy and horror things, you’ll definitely love it. Conveniently located on the top floor of the Royal Garden Plaza building in the center of Pattaya city, getting to this museum is easy and hassle-free. The museum itself is inspired by cartoon artist Robert Ripley, which later became a famous TV series.

There are various different attractions in the museum, each of which offers separate decorative themes. Head to Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks where you can take pictures with the famous or explore strange items at the Odditorium. The haunted house is possibly the most popular part of the museum. It has ghosts with a high level of authenticity, which will scare everyone.

5. Anek Kusala Sala (Viharn Sien)

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 17:00

Address: Anek Kuson Sala, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, Thailand – Google Maps

If you love Chinese art and architecture, then Anek Kusala Sala or Viharn Sien is a must visit. Designed in the style of a royal Chinese temple, the museum and shrine spans three levels. Each floor is home to a variety of cultural treasures including bronze statues, jade carvings, and historical relics. You’ll also find an array of Thai and Chinese art pieces and paintings.

As soon as you step through the entrance, you’ll be greeted by a beautifully paved courtyard adorned with bronze statues and lush greenery. There’s also a monument dedicated to Sa-nga Kulkobkiat who was born in Bangkok on 18 October 1925 but grew up in China.

These museums show that Pattaya has a lot to offer for visitors, even for families. You can enjoy interactive exhibitions, witness beautiful sculptures, or even have your adrenaline pumped in a haunted house. So, which one is more curious to visit?

