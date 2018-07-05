Thai Life
Trang airport terminal expansion on track for 2019 completion
The Trang International Airport passenger terminal expansion will be completed mid next year. The announcement comes from the director general of the Airports Department.
Darun Saengchai says 116 million baht had been allocated to add another 3,000 square metres to the 6,000sqm facility, which was proving inadequate in high tourist season.
The expansion would enable the terminal to accommodate 600 passengers per hour, double the current capacity, he said. Trang airport currently accommodates 700,000 travellers per year.
Darun says the runway would also be lengthened from 2,100 metres to 3,000m, pending a favourable result of an environmental impact study for which 3 million baht has been budgeted.
The department will seek a further 171 million baht to improve fencing, install a luggage conveyor and purchase scanners for weapons and bombs. He’s also applied for 1.2 billion baht from the fiscal 2019 budget for construction of a second passenger terminal which, if approved, would begin next year and be completed in 2021, ready to handle 3.7 million travellers a year.
SOURCE: The Nation
- The Thaiger & The Nation
Property
Habitat Group launches three projects valued at 3 billion baht
Habitat Group is poised to launch three new projects with a total value of 3 billion baht in the second half of 2018.
Recognising the growing trend of buying properties for investment, the company reveals this sector is growing 10-20% per year and foreigners looking to invest in property assets are making up a increasing part of that growth each year.
The Group has had a record first quarter this year with sales of 1.9 billion baht, a 63% increase on 2017, and is well on target for 12-month sales of 3 billion baht in 2018.
Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat Group, the country’s leading property-for-investment developer, commented, “We will be launching three new luxury development projects worth a combined 3 billion baht during the second half of 2018. These residential and for-investment condominium developments will be located in the heart of Bangkok and Pattaya.”
Two of these new condominium developments will be launched in Q3 2018 under the Group’s ‘Walden’ brand, and are luxury low-rise condominiums for residence and investment. Located in Sukhumvit 39 will be the 950 million baht eight-storey 116-unit condominium ‘Walden Sukhumvit 39’ with sales starting from 5.6 million baht per unit.
Another 800 million baht project called ‘Walden Sukhumvit 31’ will be a luxury eight-storey 104-unit condominium located on Sukhumvit 31, also with sales starting from 5.6 million baht.
“Sukhumvit area is an important business hub and an area we believe will continue to grow. In addition to residential offerings, Sukhumvit is considered a “complete location” with offices, five-star hotels, shopping malls, tourism, hospitals, and educational institutions.
Walden Sukhumvit 39 and Walden Sukhumvit 31 offer convenient commuting for residents who can use the mass transit system to get around Bangkok easily, as well as being conveniently located nearby to shopping malls such as EmQuartier and Emporium, as well as many well-known schools.
The Walden Sukhumvit 39 and Walden Sukhumvit 31 developments have a different business model to the Group’s branded-resort developments in Pattaya, as they will be available both for residence and investment. Habitat Group’s hospitality arm, Habitat Hospitality, will be managing the properties and facilitating rent for owners. The company will work to support rental ROI for investors, and also ensure that developments see a capital appreciation of 3-5% annually.
The third development to be launched in 2018 is located in North Pattaya with a project value of 1.25 billion baht, and is planned for a Q4 launch. The project will use an investment model with guaranteed returns, and it will be managed by a well-known US hotel chain.
Habitat Group’s sales in H1 2018 totaled 1.9 billion baht, up 63% year-on-year and already surpassing total sales in 2017, which were 1.298 billion baht. The Group forecasts total sales for 2018 to reach 3 billion baht, a 131% year-on-year increase.
This record performance is on the back of successful sales at X2 Pattaya Oceanphere, which is 70% sold; the resort-style condominium on Na Jomtien Beach, Best Western Premier Bayphere Pattaya, which is sold out; BluPhere Pattaya managed by BW Premier Collection, which is also sold out; Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya which is 90% sold; the ultra luxury residence LEROY Ruamrudee, which is 100% sold; and Walden Asoke which was only launched in March 2018 and is already 80% sold.
“The Thai economy offers a positive trend for property investment. With interest rates lower than 1%, and since stock investment comes with risk and a chance for loss, investors want to diversify their portfolios with less risky assets that offer steady returns, and the property market is an attractive option. Statistics have shown an annual growth of 10-20% in number of real estate investors, while long-term investors in this market continue to invest,” added Mr. Chanin.
Thai investors remain Habitat Group’s largest market at 60%. The remainder come primarily from Singapore, Hong Kong and China, with the latter being the largest nationality of international investors reaching almost 40% of the total. Other international markets on the up include Europe, the Middle East and Myanmar which together are showing an annual growth rate of 20-30% for Habitat Group.
In the case of Habitat Group, guaranteed rental yields of 6% for five years are offered. All Habitat Group developments are in prime locations with award-winning architecture and design, as well as quality built-ins and electric appliances, ensuring yields are high and with land prices continuing to trend upwards investors will profit from this with 3-5% capital gain yearly.
“Incoming foreign investors to Thailand are one of the main disruptors to the real estate market, however, Thai investors remain a big part of the market.
Interest in Bangkok’s Central Business District will continue to grow due to limited supply, therefore I see the trend for buying a second residence in the heart of the city or owning an asset for rent will continue to attract expats working in Bangkok, such as European and Japanese residents, as well as Thai people.
Habitat Group’s development projects for investment purpose thus answers this need very well. We will help investors take care of all management aspects including yields and returns, rental contracts, and maintenance. As for our projects in Pattaya, investors can use their room for upto 14 nights per year and booking will be managed by the respective five-star world-class hotel chains we work with to ensure the best return for our investors,” concluded Mr. Chanin.
For more information please visit HERE or call 02 168 8266 or 081 451 0002.
Regional
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
PHOTO: Travelience
“Japan is ranked the best country in Asia and fifth globally. Thailand ranks 27th globally”
DataLeads reports that a survey conducted in 80 countries shows that Japan and Australia are the only Asia-Pacific countries that features in the top 10 best countries of the world.
The ranking of countries is measured through factors like entrepreneurship, openness to business, adventure, citizenship and overall quality of life.
The survey evaluated 80 countries across 24 rankings drawn from a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens measuring 75 dimensions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment.
Japan is ranked the best country in Asia and fifth globally. Australia also features in the top ten list of best countries of the world. It is ranked seventh globally and second in Asia. It has scored well on indicators like entrepreneurship, being open for business and cultural influence.
Singapore, the bustling city-island, is ranked 16 globally and third in Asia. The country has high GDP along with a low unemployment rate. However the increasing population has given rise to concerns of income equality and rising cost of living.With world’s second largest economy after the US, China is ranked 20 globally and is the fourth best country to live in Asia. Although the country has a booming economy there are concerns like the substantial level of rising pollution in the country that affects the quality of life.
South Korea is ranked 22 globally and is the fifth best country in Asia. The country has witnessed a steady growth and has reduced poverty significantly. It is the world’s seventh-largest exporter and 11th-largest economy overall.India is ranked 25 globally and is the sixth best country in Asia.
It is followed by Thailand that is ranked 27 globally and seventh in Asia.Malaysia is ranked 34 globally and is eighth best country in Asia. The country has “gone a long way toward reducing poverty, moving the share of households living below the poverty line from more than 50 per cent in the 1960s to less than 1 percent in 2015”.
Malaysia is followed by Indonesia (41), Vietnam (44) and Philippines (49).Sri Lanka is ranked 51 globally and is the 12th best country in the region. Health standards and literacy are high in the country although poverty remains a concern. It is followed by Myanmar (63) and Pakistan (74).
SOURCES: DataLEADS, Asia News Network
Thai Life
Top Ten things to know about Phuket for beginners
1. Welcome to Phuket
Phuket is an island and a province. It’s the largest island in Thailand – 48 km north to south, 21 km east to west. It’s about 20% smaller, in area, than Singapore but much less densely populated. Whilst the island nation of Singapore boasts a population of nearly 6 million, Phuket has a permanent population of around 400-450,000 (but varies a lot with the influx of tourists and a workforce that is always changing). Most of Phuket remains jungle and tropical rainforest despite an acceleration of development over the past 20 years.
Unlike some of Thailand’s other popular islands (that are in the Gulf of Thailand), Phuket is located in the Andaman Sea. Phuket is only just an island, linked to the Thai mainland by a 400 metre bridge. The channel beneath is frequently dredged to maintain Phuket’s status as an island. On the other side of Sarasin Bridge is the Province of Phang Nga.
Phuket is 878 km north of the equator.
2. Basics
The currency used in Phuket is the Thai Baht and the electricity is 220-240 Volts/50 Hz. Thai is the spoken language although, especially with the west coast businesses and tourist zones, you will get away with English.
There is one international airport but multiple piers along the east coast for the many day trips to nearby islands. Public transport on Phuket is negligible. There are constant attempts to establish better public transport but the attempts are usually foiled by a strong taxi and tuk tuk monopoly that keep the charges higher and, largely, unregulated. On the upside there’s plenty of taxis and tuk tuks on Phuket but be prepared to bargain and agree your price before you get in despite the taxis being legally required to use a meter.
Hiring cars or a motorbike is easy but we would caution anyone keen to move around the island independently to check their travel or health insurance and to hire from a recommended or reputable company. Roads are fairly good and getting around is easy but the traffic can, at times, be very heavy.
3. Religion
Most of the population is Buddhist, like the rest of Thailand but the island also has a significant Muslim population of around 25-30%. Buddhism on Phuket is influenced by the island’s strong trade links and infusion of Chinese traders and workers over the past 400 years. Then you add the local expats and 12-15 million tourists each year and you have a very diverse mix of religions and backgrounds living on the island at any one time. There are hundreds of Buddhist temples around Phuket.
4. The name
The name Phuket (poo-KET) is derived from a Malay word bukit, which translates as hill. On European shipping charts it was called Junk Ceylon or Junkceylon which derives from Tanjung Salang in Malay, translating as Cape Salang. Later the island was known as Thalang which, before the southern end and west coast became popular after the 1970s, was the island’s commercial and residential hub. During the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), Phuket was the administrative centre of tin production in the southern provinces. In 1933 Monthon Phuket (มณฑลภูเก็ต) was dissolved and Phuket became a Province. It’s the only island in Thailand which is both an island and a Province.
5. Income
The main source of income in Phuket is tourism, by far. But before the west discovered the island’s pristine west coast beaches in the 1970s, Phuket was know all the way back to the 16th century as a tin-mining hub. (If you drive around Phuket you will see hundreds of small lakes. Most of these are old tin-mines). The island’s tin mining history has been remembered at the Kathu Mining Museum, located on the back road that runs through the hills between Kathu and Koh Keaw. Besides tourism, latex, pineapples, cashew nuts and palm oil are also grown on the island. But, every year, tourism forges ahead as the island’s most reliable income producer.
6. Weather
As a tropical island Phuket is always humid and hot.
Phuket’s weather is fairly reliable. Reliably wet during the monsoon and reliably dry in the dry season. But there are also plenty of variations in the shoulder seasons and, even when it rains, it’s usually brief (and torrential) with lots of sunshine in between.
The dry season runs from December to April and the monsoon season from May to November. The wettest months, statistically, are May and September. Tourists flock to the island during the dry season when top temperatures range between 31 – 35 (it gets hotter as the dry season months pass), with light winds from the north east.
During the monsoon season the winds swing around to the south west providing rideable surf along some of the west coast beaches. It can also be quite dangerous for inexperienced swimmers so, please, always obey the red flag warnings along the patrolled beaches. Temperatures usually peak at 31 during monsoon season and get down to 20-22 in the evenings.
Consider all this as a guide only as there’s always plenty of variation. But you will never need to pack a coat or warm weather clothes when visiting Phuket.
7. Beaches
Depending on how you count them, there are 36 unique beaches on Phuket. The island’s best known and iconic sandy beaches are along the west coast – Nai Harn, Patong, Karon, Kata, Kamala, Surin, Bang Tao, Nai Harn and Nai Thon, Nai Yang and Mai Khao up north. The western beaches are fully exposed to the Andaman Sea kicking up some rideable surf in during the annual south-west monsoon.
The east coast is largely mangroves in the north and smaller rocky beaches in the south. But there are a few hidden gems including Laem Ka in Rawai and Ao Yon in Cape Panwa. The east coast looks back towards Krabi and Phang Nga Bay and provides postcard views of the many islands dotted in the waters between Phuket and the mainland.
8. Main towns
The main commercial centre is Phuket Town. There have been attempts to get the media and locals to refer to it as Phuket City but, well, it’s really just a big town and will likely remain being called Phuket Town. The wider commercial and administrative hub of Phuket, in the centre of the island’s east coast, is built around the older Old Phuket Town. Two hundred years ago, when Phuket was a bustling hub of trade with many Chinese and international sea-farers passing through, it must have been a bustling port of sailors, traders, miners and locals keen to extract money from them all. By all accounts it was a rough place to live with a busy red light district. These early trading days have left a heritage of sino-portuguese shop houses. Before the 1980s these old shop-houses were in serious need of repair. Now streets like Thalang, Dibuk, Yowarat and Phang Nga roads are a collection of restored buildings, funky cafés, boutiques, art galleries, book shops and boutique hotels. The area has become a worthy tourist magnet deserving of your time when visiting the island.
The other main hub is Patong Beach. On the opposite side of the island to Phuket Town, Patong continues to grow and rebrand itself. Once a quiet haven for back-packers it’s now a much bigger haven for back-packers, along with international hotels, 5 star resorts, world-class restaurants and a vibrant nightlife. There are much better beaches on the island of Phuket but no visit to Phuket is complete without a night in Patong. It’s international famous, or infamous, for its colourful and (sometimes) raunchy nightlife.
The main residential areas of Phuket include Kathu, Chalong, Rawai, Cherngtalay, Kamala and Thalang. Whilst the west coast mainly attracts the tourists, the locals live in the south, east, central and northern sections of the island. There is an increasing trend for the island’s attractions and accommodation centres to move inland from the beaches as number of tourism businesses grow and diversify.
9. Events and Festivals
Songkran is on April 13 and celebrates the start of the Thai New Year. It may have started out as a respectful cleansing of the Buddha images in temples but has descended into a water-pistol war zone with roads lined with people throwing water an anyone driving by. If it sounds mad, it is. If you’re in Bangla Road in Patong it keeps going for three or more days. NB. Songkran is not the time to drive your motorbike around Phuket in an Armani suit.
The Phuket Vegetarian Festival occurs during October, depending on the Chinese lunar calendar each year. It’s a unique, jaw-dropping festival of parades, piercings, fireworks and markets full of vegetarian food. Almost impossible to describe, so we’ll invite you to discover it yourself.
Loy Krathong is in November each year and is celebrated by releasing little (usually hand-made) rafts made of banana leaves, incense and flowers. Just about any waterway on the island becomes a location for families to launch krathongs.
Chinese New Year and the Old Phuket Festival are usually during February each year and celebrate the island’s rich and deep Chinese heritage. Be prepared for lots of excellent street food and fireworks.
10. Topography
Phuket is an island of hills (indeed it was once called bukit which means hill in Malay). Very broadly, there is a range of hills that run down the centre, closer to the west coast, with wider expanses of flat lands on the east side.
The highest points in Phuket are Radar Hill overlooking Patong at 513 metres, and the nearby unnamed hill on the northern side of the road that runs over the hills into Patong. It overlooks Kamala on one side and the Kathu valley on the other and reaches 543 metres. You can drive most of the way up Radar Hill but there’s a military installation at the top. The other hill you can probably hike all the way up to the top but there’s no well-trodden path and you’d need some local advice, a backpack with lots of water and some good walking shoes.
There are a few small but pretty waterfalls on the island – Ton Sai and Bang Pae between Paklok and Thalang to the east and the Kathu Waterfall in the centre. With a distinct wet and dry season on the island you’ll obviously get the best photos in the wet season.
Some of the hills have their own unique attractions including the Big Buddha overlooking Kata and Karon beaches on one side and Chalong on the other. There’s also Khao Rang (Rang Hill) with restaurants and a specially constructed viewing point. Khao To Sae (Monkey Hill) rises above Phuket Town and is a great place to see the local macaques but DON’T feed or approach the monkeys as they can be quite clever at parting you from your iPhone or expensive camera and have been known to be aggressive at times.
Down south is the southern-most Laem Promthep (Cape Promthep) where tourists flock to watch the sunset each night (we can promise you that you will see exactly the same sunset anywhere along the west coast of the islands if you want to avoid the crowds and tourist buses). It’s also an excellent location during the day.
This is just the start of your exploration of Phuket. We look forward to seeing you on the island soon.
Chiang Rai: A crash course in swimming and diving
Chiang Rai: “How to get them out” – Jonathan Miller reports
Trang airport terminal expansion on track for 2019 completion
Malaysian polygamist, who married 11 year old Thai girl, must face trial
Habitat Group launches three projects valued at 3 billion baht
Phuket Brand trade fair to be held at Jungceylon
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Man arrested for stealing Hindi god statue in Thalang
Woman’s ex steals car in Pattaya
Chiang Mai: Wife follows husband to short time hotel. It didn’t end well.
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Can’t swim, can’t dive. But it’s the only option.
Phuket hosts Miss Grand Thailand Carnival
Top Ten things to know about Phuket for beginners
Two arrested with drugs and ammunition in Kathu
Malaysian man takes 11 year old Thai girl as third wife
Chon Buri: Cambodian woman cuts off Thai husband’s penis
Thaiger World Cup wall chart – print it out, pin it up, fill it in
90% of hotels on Koh Phi Phi found incapable of registration
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Thai Airways to end its Samui flights this September
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Bangkok: First execution in Thailand in nine years
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Top Ten movies made in Thailand and Phuket
90 houses damaged, power cables down on main roads – Phuket storm
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 14, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 13, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 12, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 11
Why we wear seatbelts!
Saving the Lifesavers
Launch of Michelin Guide of Bangkok, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2019
5 things to check about your social media in 2018
Trending
-
News Desk4 days ago
Malaysian man takes 11 year old Thai girl as third wife
-
News Desk3 days ago
Chon Buri: Cambodian woman cuts off Thai husband’s penis
-
National3 hours ago
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
-
National1 day ago
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
-
National2 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
-
National3 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
-
National4 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
-
National5 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
You must be logged in to post a comment Login