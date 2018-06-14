Mini-marathon, through the sea – LangSuan Mini Marathon

Thailand’s only annual mini-marathon that features a run through the sea to an offshore island, the LangSuan Mini Marathon, is returning for its 14th year on June 17, 2018, in Paknam Lang Suan sub-district, a peaceful coastal town in Chumphon province.

Each year, this running event inspires runners from Thailand and around the world to take part in the 14 kilometre mini-marathon that starts at the HTMS Chakri Naruebet Ship Model in Paknam Lang Suan sub-district. There’s also a 5 kilometre fun run that starts at the Mu 13 village centre in Bang Nam Chuet sub-district.

Both race routes feature a scenic coastal road and conclude with the highlight at the final kilometre – a run through the sea at low tide to the finish line on Pitak Island. The depth of the sea in the final stretch is about 30 cm.

The race courses take advantage of the low tide that occurs every year at Paknam Lang Suan in June, creating a large stretch of sand dune between the shore and the island. Pitak Island itself is a small fishing village, where homestay experiences are also available for visitors seeking to explore local ways of life.

Registration for the 14th LangSuan Mini Marathon 2018 is open on at the Lang Suan District Office. Runners in both categories can also register at the HTMS Chakri Naruebet Ship Model registration point on Saturday, June 16 (13.00-20.00 hrs.), and on the event’s date, June 17 (04.00-06.00 hrs.) at the two starting points. The Mini Marathon starts at 06.19 hrs., while the gun for the Fun Run goes off at 06.39 Hrs.

All runners who take part in the event will receive a souvenir medal while the top ten finishers receive trophies. All runners in fancy costumes will receive special gifts.

Food and accommodation are available at the child development centre in Paknam Lang Suan Municipality, Laem Son Health Park (runners are asked to bring their own bedding).

Parking, luggage storage and bus services to the race event from Lang Suan Station are available on June 16 from 10.00 hrs. and HTMS Chakri Naruebet to Mu 13 village centre on June 17, from 04.00 hrs. until the close of the competition.

The 14th LangSuan Mini Marathon 2018 is supported by Lang Suan District Office in cooperation with Chumphon Provincial Administration Office, Bang Nam Chuet District Office, Paknam Lang Suan Municipality, The Village Headman Association, Tourism Authority of Thailand and many other generous sponsors.

For more information, contact the TAT Champion Office…

TELEPHONE: 07750 1831-2 or 07750 2775-6

EMAIL: [email protected]