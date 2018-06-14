Thai Life
Mini-marathon, through the sea – LangSuan Mini Marathon
Thailand’s only annual mini-marathon that features a run through the sea to an offshore island, the LangSuan Mini Marathon, is returning for its 14th year on June 17, 2018, in Paknam Lang Suan sub-district, a peaceful coastal town in Chumphon province.
Each year, this running event inspires runners from Thailand and around the world to take part in the 14 kilometre mini-marathon that starts at the HTMS Chakri Naruebet Ship Model in Paknam Lang Suan sub-district. There’s also a 5 kilometre fun run that starts at the Mu 13 village centre in Bang Nam Chuet sub-district.
Both race routes feature a scenic coastal road and conclude with the highlight at the final kilometre – a run through the sea at low tide to the finish line on Pitak Island. The depth of the sea in the final stretch is about 30 cm.
The race courses take advantage of the low tide that occurs every year at Paknam Lang Suan in June, creating a large stretch of sand dune between the shore and the island. Pitak Island itself is a small fishing village, where homestay experiences are also available for visitors seeking to explore local ways of life.
Registration for the 14th LangSuan Mini Marathon 2018 is open on at the Lang Suan District Office. Runners in both categories can also register at the HTMS Chakri Naruebet Ship Model registration point on Saturday, June 16 (13.00-20.00 hrs.), and on the event’s date, June 17 (04.00-06.00 hrs.) at the two starting points. The Mini Marathon starts at 06.19 hrs., while the gun for the Fun Run goes off at 06.39 Hrs.
All runners who take part in the event will receive a souvenir medal while the top ten finishers receive trophies. All runners in fancy costumes will receive special gifts.
Food and accommodation are available at the child development centre in Paknam Lang Suan Municipality, Laem Son Health Park (runners are asked to bring their own bedding).
Parking, luggage storage and bus services to the race event from Lang Suan Station are available on June 16 from 10.00 hrs. and HTMS Chakri Naruebet to Mu 13 village centre on June 17, from 04.00 hrs. until the close of the competition.
The 14th LangSuan Mini Marathon 2018 is supported by Lang Suan District Office in cooperation with Chumphon Provincial Administration Office, Bang Nam Chuet District Office, Paknam Lang Suan Municipality, The Village Headman Association, Tourism Authority of Thailand and many other generous sponsors.
For more information, contact the TAT Champion Office…
TELEPHONE: 07750 1831-2 or 07750 2775-6
EMAIL: [email protected]
- The Thaiger
Property
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket’s Northern neighbour Phang Nga, and its key tourism magnet of Khao Lak, is seeing increasingly broader demand. One clear sign of the times is the new international offerings in the current pipeline including such brands as Sheraton, Holiday Inn and Avani. And a new airport to service the area as well.
Read more about the confirmed new Phang Nga airport HERE.
How is the area developing into a more mainstream offering?
“Given the distance to Phuket Airport, wholesale travel agents have been powerful in driving demand to the Khao Lak tourism market. They have been able to market the destination by providing one-stop services for guests by arranging their accommodation, transportation, and activities under single package,” says Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com.
Bill says that, traditionally, wholesale travel agents especially those from the European and Australian markets are key providers. However, the number of free independent travelers (FITs) booking directly to hotels and online travel agents (OTAs) has significantly grown in the past few years. Therefore, this trend is becoming key to hotels seeing a slow migration from traditional wholesalers to OTA’s and in effect, this is impacting seasonal trends with higher occupancy in low months.
“Without a doubt the biggest game changer looking forward is the plan for a 60 billion baht new international airport in Khok Kloi Phang Nga. When it materialises, the travel time to the Khao Lak tourism area will be greatly reduced to less than an hour and will in effect create a far broader mainstream tourism market.”
Read the c9hotelworks market update for Khao Lak HERE.
Source: STR and C9 Hotelworks Market Research
Property
Three new luxury show suites open at flagship Twin Palms Residences
MONTAZURE ON STUNNING KAMALA BEACH
MontAzure, the upscale mixed-use residential resort community set on 454 rai (178 acres or 72 hectares) of mountainside to beachfront land in Kamala, has launched 3 new on-site beachfront show suites at the award-winning beach condominium development, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure.
Considered by real estate experts to be one of the most compelling lifestyle investment opportunities on Phuket, the development will be managed and operated by Twinpalms Group. Investors and visitors will be able to tour and experience all three of the units to really get a feel for the unique luxury island lifestyle on offer.
“Recent luxury investment trends on Phuket have seen a move away from private villas toward upscale condos, especially penthouse units with outdoor facilities. Buyers appreciate the opportunity to own these luxury properties on a freehold basis,” says MontAzure Executive Director Setthaphol Boottho.
“Properties managed by reputable brands also attract savvy investors, as the condos can be rented out to international visitors and therefore generate income when owners are not using them,” he added.
Andreas Savvides of Haveli Design, whose pedigree includes several landmark residential developments in Bangkok including 185 Rajadamri and The River, designed the interiors for two of the new show units at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure, one of which is a stunning penthouse with a rooftop pool and ocean view sun deck.
As the first phase of the expansive MontAzure master-planned mixed-use development, the luxury beachfront condominiums have already attracted lifestyle-driven investors looking for a combination of hotel-based yields and usage time, along with strong capital appreciation due to the rare beachfront location. Owners enjoy privacy and world-class facilities without having to employ their own staff as they would at a private villa.
The development is sensitively designed as a series of low-rise clusters orchestrated around generous communal swimming pools with intimate views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. One-bedroom units are sized from 70 to 250sqm while the two-bedroom units range from 154 to 400sqm. The developers also recently added super penthouses measuring an impressive 799sqm and offering stunning views of Phuket’s idyllic sunset coast. Prices for entry-level investment units start from 15.5 Million baht.
Part of the development’s beachfront zone, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure is just a short stroll along the beach from HQ Beach Lounge, which has become an island favourite for its chic, contemporary oceanfront dining and entertainment. The sea view restaurant at HQ serves delicious light fare, signature cocktails, fine wines and an eclectic music selection to match the casual surroundings.
Right next door to HQ Beach Lounge, lifestyle aficionados can enjoy causal fine dining, world class drinks and entertainment at Café Del Mar, Phuket’s hippest waterfront venue with 40 metres of beach frontage and chic tropical design. A rolling schedule of events includes weekly pool parties, international guest DJs, and tempting food and drinks promotions to attract a stylish global clientele.
Enhancing the unique choice of word-class beachfront facilities, MontAzure’s anchor hotel, InterContinental Phuket Resort, will open this year to offer visitors and residents of Kamala even more options for dining and entertainment, complementing the breathtaking sea views and tropical surroundings.
“Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers buyers a rare opportunity to own a property within an integrated beachfront resort and residential community just steps from the pristine sands at Kamala beach and within walking distance of the island’s most popular beachfront venues,” says Henri Young, Director of Marketing at MontAzure.
To mark the launch of the new show suites and MontAzure is offering buyers a guaranteed return on investment for 3 years on selected units, as well as free furniture packages valued up to 2 Million baht.
For more information or to make an appointment to view the show units call +66 93 624 8800 or email [email protected]
Business
Thai Airways to end its Samui flights this September
PHOTO: planespotters.net
Thai Airways is scrapping its Bangkok-Samui flights from September this year. The airline’s been flying Bangkok to Samui, return, twice a day in a Boeing 737 carrying up to 149 passengers.
It negotiated a contract with Bangkok Airways to fly the two flights into Koh Samui, which built and manages the island’s airport since 2008.
At the time, the national airline said it would be convenient for travellers flying though Bangkok on Thai Airways to to transfer to a TG flight to the island, booking through the one airline.
It was also considered a breakthrough at the time ending a monopoly on the Bangkok-Samui flight sector. Bangkok Airways dominates the route offering around 19 flights daily each way.
Thai Airways are justifying cancelling the service this September following the signing of a codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways last year. The airline can ticket its European or Asian passengers through to Samui using any of the Bangkok Airways daily flights at agreed fares that are competitive for TG to resell.
The monopoly for Bangkok Airways means that flights cost up to more than double for similar distance routes around the region.
Samui Island’s airport was developed as the first privately owned airport, but faced constant criticism from hoteliers on the island who claimed Bangkok Airways made it difficult for competitors to serve the island.
At one point the government threatened to build a second airport on the island, but land appropriation costs were too high. However, the tactic did result in THAI gaining landing rights for two flights daily.
According to Airlineroute’s timetable information, Thai Airways will end its TG281 service that departs Bangkok at 0745 and TG 287 that departs Bangkok at 1530 on 2 September.
