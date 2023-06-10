Trump faces 37 counts over mishandling classified documents

The former US president, Donald Trump, is facing significant legal challenges as he is indicted on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. This comes on the heels of his New York indictment, where he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. These legal issues pose serious consequences for Trump, but their impact on his potential presidential campaign remains uncertain.

The 37 counts against Trump include retaining classified information, obstructing justice, and making false statements, among other crimes. The indictment accuses him of possessing documents related to US nuclear weaponry and the nuclear capabilities of foreign countries, as well as information from White House intelligence briefings. Prosecutors claim that Trump showed these documents to individuals without security clearances and later attempted to hide them from his own legal team. If convicted, the top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The Justice Department unsealed the indictment on Friday, marking the first time it has confirmed Trump’s criminal charges. Trump is set to appear in court on Tuesday in South Florida, though the exact proceedings are not yet known.

Despite these charges, Trump’s lawyer asserts that none of the crimes, including violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy, would prevent him from holding office if convicted. A trial would likely take place several months from now, and Trump is free to campaign during this time. The US Constitution only requires presidential candidates to be natural-born US citizens, at least 35 years old, and have lived in the country for 14 years.

Follow us on :













Trump declared his innocence on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. Even if convicted and imprisoned, he would still be able to campaign, and legal experts say there would be no basis to block his swearing-in as president. However, this would raise unprecedented logistical and security concerns.

The impact of these cases on Trump’s campaign remains unclear. His poll numbers increased following his New York indictment in March, and he is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Additionally, criminal charges have historically boosted his fundraising efforts. After the New York indictment became public, his campaign announced that it had raised at least US$4 million in 24 hours, breaking the previous record set after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago club. Trump has used the investigations against him as fundraising tools, claiming that he is under attack and needs the support of his followers. In April, his campaign reported a surge in donations after the New York indictment.