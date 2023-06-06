Quebec wildfires cause hazy skies and poor air quality in Ontario and US

Hazy skies and poor air quality have been reported in parts of Ontario and the northeastern United States due to smoke from over 150 wildfires burning in the Canadian province of Quebec. Environment Canada issued a “special air quality” statement for Ottawa and Toronto, warning of high levels of air pollution caused by smoke from the forest fires. The smoke has also led to air-quality alerts in the US Midwest, including areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Quebec joins other Canadian regions like British Columbia, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, which have all experienced numerous wildfires in recent weeks. Canada’s Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair, stated that 413 wildfires were currently burning across the country, with 249 considered out of control. Blair acknowledged that the images seen this season are among the most severe ever witnessed in Canada, and the forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued, higher-than-normal fire activity.

Over the past several days, thousands of Quebec residents have been evacuated. The provincial fire agency, SOPFEU, reported that more than 150 wildfires were burning in the province alone. So far this year, over 265,700 hectares have burned in Quebec’s “intensive fire” zone, a significant increase from the 10-year average of 297 hectares by the same date.

Follow us on :













Quebec’s Premier, Francois Legault, informed reporters that many residents would be able to return to their homes, but the fight to contain the fires would continue. One particular blaze, Fire 378, near the Moisie River in eastern Quebec’s Cote-Nord area, is expected to take weeks to be completely extinguished.

Experts have cited climate change as a factor exacerbating the size and scope of wildfires in Canada and globally, with high temperatures and other factors leading to earlier and more destructive fire seasons. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned of “an especially severe wildfire season” this year. Members of the Canadian military have been deployed to help combat the wildfires after requests for federal assistance were approved in Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Quebec. Trudeau highlighted the increasing intensity of wildfires in areas where they don’t usually occur due to climate change and mentioned investments made to train more community-based firefighters across the country.