Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89, leaving legacy of dark tales

Renowned American author Cormac McCarthy, celebrated for his gripping and often dark tales of the US frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds, has passed away at the age of 89. McCarthy’s death was due to natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as confirmed by his son John McCarthy and publisher Penguin Random House.

Cormac McCarthy’s unique writing style and exploration of grim themes led to numerous awards and film adaptations of his novels, such as All the Pretty Horses, No Country for Old Men, and The Road. Despite his literary success, McCarthy remained an intensely private individual, rarely granting interviews and avoiding the spotlight.

Born Charles Joseph McCarthy Jr on July 20, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island, McCarthy grew up in an Irish Catholic family in Tennessee. He later adopted the old Irish name Cormac. McCarthy’s early life included serving in the Air Force in the 1950s and two marriages before the 1960s ended.

Although his first book, The Orchard Keeper, published in 1965, received positive reviews, commercial success initially eluded McCarthy. It wasn’t until the release of All the Pretty Horses, the first part of The Border Trilogy, that he gained widespread recognition. This success was followed by the award-winning novels No Country for Old Men and The Road, which were both adapted into critically acclaimed films.

In 2022, McCarthy released two interconnected novels, The Passenger and Stella Maris, which showcased his signature style while also offering a somewhat gentler touch. Throughout his career, McCarthy’s dedication to his craft and exploration of the power of the written word left a lasting impact on the world of literature.

Cormac McCarthy was married three times and had two children, Cullen and John. His passing has left a void in the literary world, but his influential works will continue to captivate readers for generations to come.