Woman stabbed to death in Droylsden named, suspect detained under Mental Health Act

Police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed in Droylsden, Manchester on Friday as 51-year-old Michelle Hodgkinson. A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been detained under the Mental Health Act. The family of Hodgkinson expressed their shock and grief, describing her as a loving, selfless, and funny person who was dedicated to helping others in her community.

“Everyone who knows Michelle is in utter shock at the attack she endured and how horrific her last moments were. Our Shelly B was the most amazing, loving, selfless and funny daughter, mother, mother-in-law, sister, auntie and most recently a nanna. It was a privilege to have been known and loved by her,” the family said.

Hodgkinson was known for her charity work, volunteering as an appropriate adult, and creating hampers to bring smiles to people’s faces. On the day of the attack, she was on her way to meet her mother for shopping and coffee.

“Our family and friends are heartbroken. In one moment our world has crumbled and will never be the same. We will support each other, and we thank and appreciate the love and support shown by our family and friends,” the family added.

Greater Manchester Police officers had responded to reports of a stabbing on Edge Lane, Droylsden, at around 12pm on Friday. Hodgkinson was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled but was apprehended later that evening.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davies, Tameside’s District Commander, said on Saturday, “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim as well as with the community who have been deeply affected by this incident.” He acknowledged that the incident would cause concern across Greater Manchester and assured that there would be an increased police presence in the area.