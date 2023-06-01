Stroud lottery winner urged to claim £10k monthly prize for 30 years

A Stroud-based National Lottery player has won a life-changing prize of £10,000 per month for 30 years and is being encouraged to claim their winnings. The winning ticket for the Set For Life draw was purchased in Gloucestershire, according to the National Lottery. The ticket matched the five main numbers – 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 – and the Life Ball number two in the draw that took place on May 18.

The winner has until November 14 to claim their prize. If the ticket has been misplaced, the individual can still make a written claim to Camelot within 30 days of the draw. Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, expressed their eagerness to find the ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, stating that the prize could significantly impact someone’s life.

Carter urged everyone who purchased a ticket in the area to double-check their old Set For Life tickets, suggesting that the National Lottery app is the easiest way to do so. He also recommended looking in clothing pockets, wallets, bags, and even down the back of the sofa for the missing ticket. The National Lottery has the champagne on ice and is hoping the fortunate winner comes forward to claim their prize.

If the ticket remains unclaimed before the deadline, the prize money and any interest generated will be allocated to National Lottery-funded projects.