Sheffield murder charge: Man accused after woman’s body found

A murder charge has been filed against a man following the discovery of a woman’s body in Sheffield. Emily Sanderson, 48 years old, was found in a Hillsborough house on Tuesday. South Yorkshire Police charged Mark Nicholls, 43 years old, with her murder on Saturday after arresting him the previous day. Nicholls is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“Emily’s body was discovered inside a property on Crofton Avenue at around midday on Tuesday 30 May. A forensic post-mortem examination determined she died of head injuries,” a police statement explained. “A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Wednesday 31 May on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains on police bail.”

Sanderson was reported missing on May 25, and there had been no contact with her since May 19, according to Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell. The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Bowell added, “The property at Crofton Avenue, where Emily’s body was found, has undergone painstaking and extensive forensic examination. This is necessary to gather as much evidence as possible to help us understand exactly what happened.”