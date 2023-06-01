Schofield denies grooming in affair scandal, feels ‘broken and ashamed’

Phillip Schofield has expressed his remorse and shame following a scandal involving a relationship with a younger male colleague, while denying allegations of grooming. The 61-year-old resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with the younger colleague.

In an interview with The Sun, Schofield emphasised that he did not groom the man and expressed his deepest apologies to his former lover for bringing misery into his life. He added that he would “die sorry” for his actions. The relationship occurred prior to Schofield publicly coming out as gay and while he was still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe.

ITV has initiated an external review to establish the facts surrounding the relationship between Schofield and his This Morning colleague. Schofield married Lowe in 1993 and came out as gay on This Morning in 2020.

He revealed to The Sun that his wife was “very, very angry” when he confessed to her about the affair with the younger ITV colleague, as he had previously denied any rumours of the relationship. Schofield’s departure from This Morning followed weeks of speculation about a rift between him and co-presenter Holly Willoughby. Willoughby stated that Schofield lied to her about the affair, calling it “very hurtful.”

Rumours of the relationship first surfaced in 2020. ITV claimed to have investigated, but both Schofield and the employee “repeatedly denied” the affair. In a separate interview with BBC News, Schofield maintained that his interactions with the younger male before joining This Morning were “completely innocent.” He acknowledged that the relationship was a “very, very grave error” but insisted it was consensual and his fault.