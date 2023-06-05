Princess Eugenie welcomes baby boy Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has shared the joyful news of the arrival of her second child, a baby boy, on Instagram. Born on May 30, the young royal has been named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Eugenie, 32, and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed the 7lb 1oz baby, whose names pay tribute to his great-great-great grandfather George, his grandpa George, and Eugenie’s grandpa Ronald.

The proud mother shared that their firstborn, August, is already enjoying his role as a big brother. A photo posted on Instagram shows the newborn resting in a Moses basket wearing a blue-and-white knitted hat.

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is also the granddaughter of the late Queen. As the newest member of the royal family, Ernest will hold the title of Master Brooksbank and is 13th in line to the throne, shifting the Duke of Edinburgh to the 14th position.

Another photo on Instagram captures a touching moment between the siblings, with two-year-old August placing his hand gently on his baby brother’s head. Ernest’s middle name honours his great-great-great grandfather King George V, who also had Ernest as a middle name. The name is a tribute to Jack Brooksbank’s father, George, who passed away in 2021 after battling illness. The name Ronnie is a nod to Sarah, Duchess of York’s father, Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to August at the prestigious Portland Hospital in central London in 2021. Most recently, the couple attended the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey in early May.