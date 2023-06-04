Man charged over offensive Hillsborough shirt at FA Cup final

A 33-year-old man, James White, has been charged with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, in connection with a shirt he wore at the FA Cup final on Saturday. The shirt allegedly referenced the Hillsborough disaster. White has been granted bail and is scheduled to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on June 19. The police have warned against any reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online that could prejudice the proceedings.

The Football Association (FA) released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of the individual wearing the shirt and stating that they had worked quickly to identify the perpetrator. The FA’s security team was able to locate the individual based on an image circulating on social media. The FA applauded the swift action taken by the police, emphasizing that abuse relating to Hillsborough or any football tragedy would not be tolerated at Wembley Stadium, and they would continue to work with authorities to ensure strong action is taken against perpetrators.

Follow us on :













The shirt in question was alleged to have referred to the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 fans lost their lives due to a crush during a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield in 1989.

The Metropolitan Police reported that 22 people were arrested in connection with the FA Cup final on Saturday. Offences included assault, affray, drunk and disorderly behaviour, and possession of drugs. However, no arrests have been made in relation to an item thrown onto the pitch during the match.